Who Is Kyle Clifford? Manhunt On For London Crossbow Attack Suspect

As per police, the crossbow attack was allegedly a targeted one. Along with a crossbow, it is possible other weapons were also used.

Manhunt on for London Crossbow Attack Suspect
A manhunt is underway for Kyle Clifford, who has been identified as the main suspect in the London crossbow attack which killed a BBC journalist's wife and two daughters.

As per police, the crossbow attack was allegedly a targeted one. Along with a crossbow, it is possible other weapons were also used.

As per police officials, "extensive police resources" have bee deployed to north London and Bushey to find Clifford.

The suspect has been identified as Kyle Clifford, a 26-year-old man, It is believed that the women were specifically targeted by the suspect. Police have also stated that the suspect is on the run and is armed and dangerous.

Clifford reportedly left the British Army after a short period of service in 2022. Based on social media reports, he is also believed to be an ex-boyfriend of one of the victims killed in the attack.

London Crossbow Attack Kills 3

Three women, the family of a BBC journalist, have been identified as the victims of the crossbow attack.

As per Hertfordshire Police, the victims have been identified as 61-year-old Carol Hunt, the wife of BBC Radio 5 racing commentator John Hunt and their two daughters - 25-year-old Louise Hunt and 28-year-old Hannah Hunt.

Police officials added that the women were alive when ambulances arrived at the scene but were severely injured. They later on succumbed to their injuries.

Residents Asked To Stay Indoors

Residents of Hertfordshire have been asked to stay indoors considering the suspect Kyle Clifford is on the run and armed.

For anyone with information about Kyle Clifford, the police have asked residents and passersby to contact the force by using the following methods -

  • call the non-emergency number 101 and quote Op Infauna

  • speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online webchat

  • contact Crimestoppers 0800 555 111

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has stated that she has been updated by the police regarding the manhunt. The newly elected secretary took to X to condole the death of the three women in Bushey.

