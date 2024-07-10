Who Is Kyle Clifford? Manhunt On For London Crossbow Attack Suspect

Residents Asked To Stay Indoors

Residents of Hertfordshire have been asked to stay indoors considering the suspect Kyle Clifford is on the run and armed.

For anyone with information about Kyle Clifford, the police have asked residents and passersby to contact the force by using the following methods -

call the non-emergency number 101 and quote Op Infauna

speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online webchat

contact Crimestoppers 0800 555 111

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has stated that she has been updated by the police regarding the manhunt. The newly elected secretary took to X to condole the death of the three women in Bushey.