Bushey Murder Suspect Kyle Clifford In Hospital, Yet To Be Arrested; UK Mulls Stricter Crossbow Laws

Kyle Clifford, the main suspect in the Bushey triple murder case, was caught by the police on Tuesday. The 26-year-old man, who is alleged to have killed BBC commentator John Hunt's family, was found injured at a cemetery in Enfield, north London.
As per police sources, Kyle Clifford has been admitted to a nearby hospital and is being treated for his injures. He is yet to be arrested but is being monitored by police officials.
Clifford was found after an extensive manhunt on Tuesday. The suspect was on the run after killing BBC journalist John Hunt's family in a crossbow attack. The victims have been identified as Carol Hunt (61), Hannah Hunt (28) and Louise Hunt (25).
As per Hertfordshire police, the victims were known to the suspect and it is suspected that Clifford was targeting them.
Suspect's Brother Serving Life For Killing A Teenager
As more details emerge about the chilling triple murder, The Sun has reported that Kyle Clifford's brother is reportedly serving a life term in prison for killing a teenager in 2018.
As per a report by The Sun, Bradley Clifford was jailed for 23 years in 2018 for killing a teenager - Soban Khan.
Bradley was convicted of murder after he mowed down and killed a moped rider for smashing a bottle on his Ford Mustang car.
As per the hearing at Old Bailey six years ago, Badley chase the scooter ridden by Soban Khan and crashed into them. The 30-year-old then got out of his car and punched Khan because he "deserved it".
Clifford was jailed for life but told that after 23 years, he would be eligible to apply for parole.
UK Mulls Over Stricter Crossbow Laws
After the harrowing murder of three women in Bushey, the new Labour government is mulling over stricter crossbow laws.
As per reports, the UK government has stated that it would “swiftly consider” findings of a recently launched review into whether controls on owning crossbows should be tightened or not.
Asper Securtiy Minister Dan Jarvis and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper "will “look clearly, very carefully at what happened yesterday – devastating events – and take a view in the near future.”
In the recent years, crossbows have been used has a weapon in several high-profile crimes in the recent years. In December 2021, Jaswant Singh Chail pleaded guilty to a treason and sentenced to nine years in prison. It was learnt that he had been encouraged by an AI chatbot to carrying a loaded crossbow into Windsor Castle to kill the late Queen Elizabeth II.