Jammu And Kashmir: Pakistani Intruder Shot Dead Along International Border, Says BSF

A Pakistani intruder was killed and another arrested on Tuesday as the BSF foiled their separate attempts to infiltrate into this side from across the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir, a spokesperson of the border guarding force said.

The infiltration attempts were scuttled by the alert troops in Arnia sector of Jammu and Ramgarh sector in Samba district in the early hours of the day, the Border Security Force (BSF) spokesperson said.

Giving details, he said the BSF troops opened fire on a Pakistani intruder when he was noticed aggressively approaching towards the border fence in Arnia sector.

"He was challenged to stop but he did not pay any heed. Finding no other alternative, the troops fired and killed him," the spokesperson said.

In another incident, the spokesperson said troops apprehended a Pakistani intruder as he approached the fencing after crossing the IB in Ramgarh sector.

"He was brought inside the Indian side of the fence after opening the gate. Nothing incriminating was found from his possession so far," the spokesperson said.

He said the entire area in both the sectors is being thoroughly searched.

Recent cases of Pak intrusion across LoC and IB

In recent days, the frequency of Pakistani intrusion across the International Norder is seeing a considerable hike.

Two days ago, in a similar incident, a Pakistani intruder was killed as the Army foiled an infiltration attempt by suspected terrorists along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. The infiltration bid was scuttled in Kalal area of Nowshera sector.

Back in October, a Pakistani civilian allegedly trying to enter Indian territory was killed by Border Security Force personnel in Anupgarh sector of Sriganganagar district in Rajasthan.

Border Security Force personnel patrolling the area saw a Pakistani civilian trying to enter the Indian side. When he did not stop despite being alerted by the jawans, they opened fire, Sriganganagar Superintendent of Police Anand Sharma said.

A case has been registered at Anupgarh police station and the body kept in a mortuary.

The police said the identity of the deceased could not be ascertained and added that nothing was found from him.

(With PTI Inputs)