International

Israel’s Minister Says Israelis’ ‘Right To Life’ More Important Than Palestinian Freedoms

Israel's National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, made the remarks near the scene of a shooting attack that killed three Israeli police officers in Tarqumiyah on Sunday.

Israels National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir
Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir | Photo: AP
info_icon

Israel's National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, has once again sparked outrage by stating that Israelis' "right to life" supersedes Palestinians’ freedom of movement. The far right minister made the remarks near the scene of a shooting attack that killed three Israeli police officers in Tarqumiyah on Sunday.

The shooting attack follows a series of Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank, including in Jenin. As Israel continues its raids, the electricity and power supply in Jenin has been cut off.

"The water is cut off. The electricity is cut off, the sewage system is no longer working. All the infrastructure is destroyed, we no longer have any services that work,” resident Faiza Abu Jaafar told news agency AFP.

Ben-Gvir, who encourages illegal settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank, last month caused a stir in a television interview when he told the interviewer that “My right and that of my wife and my children, to travel on the roads in Judea and Samaria, is more important than the freedom of movement for Arabs.”

IDF Confirms Death Of 6 Gaza Hostages - | Photo: AP
Gaza War: Netanyahu Condemns Hostage Killing, Says Hamas Doesn't Want Truce; Power, Water Cut Off In Jenin

BY Outlook Web Desk

“That is the reality, that is the truth. My right to life precedes your freedom of movement,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military has recovered the bodies of six hostages from a Hamas tunnel in Gaza city of Rafah. As per the IDF, the hostages were murdered by Hamas militants one or two days before troops reached the site. Hamas has blamed Israel for the death of those captives.

The hostages have been identified as Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, Eden Yerushalmi, 24, Ori Danino, 25, Alex Lubnov, 32, Carmel Gat, 40, and Almog Sarusi, 25.

So far, at least 40,691 people have been killed and 94,060 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza. An estimated 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the Hamas-led attacks on October 7.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Score: SL Have Backs Against Wall In Chase Of 483-Run Target
  2. Fab Four Of Test Cricket: Origin Of The Top Class, Stats And Current Leader
  3. WBBL 2024 Draft: List Of Indian Players Picked For Women's Big Bash League Season 10
  4. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Fiery Khurram Shahzad Leaves BAN Six Down At Lunch
  5. Bengaluru Blasters Vs Mysore Warriors, Maharaja Trophy Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Serie A: Antonio Conte Slams Transfer Market Timing After Napoli's Comeback Parma Win
  2. Serie A: AC Milan Play 2-2 Draw With Lazio; Rossoneri Winless After Three Games - In Pics
  3. La Liga: Raphinha Nets Hat-Trick As Barcelona Decimate Real Valladolid 7-0 - In Pics
  4. Serie A: Milan's Paulo Fonseca Shrugs Off Talk Of Rift With Rafael Leao, Theo Hernandez
  5. PL: Gunners Held 1-1 By The Seagulls - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 6 Men's Singles Wrap: Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev Enter Round Of 16 - In Pics
  2. US Open: Daniil Medvedev Restores Order At Flushing Meadows With Easy Win - Data Debrief
  3. US Open: Iga Swiatek Breezes Into Fourth Round In Straight Sets - Data Debrief
  4. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Avoids Christopher O'Connell Upset
  5. US Open, Day 5 Women's Singles Wrap: Sabalenka, Gauff Through To Pre-QFs - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. UP: Drunk Man Sitting In Middle Of Road Escapes Narrowly After Truck Hits Him In Pratapgarh | Video
  2. Nurse Molested At West Bengal Hospital By Patient: 'Touched Me, Used Foul Language'
  3. Assam: Heavy Rainfall Paralyses Normal Life In Guwahati
  4. Hema Committee Report: Mammootty And Mohanlal Finally Speak Out, But No Answers To Key Questions
  5. Shivaji Statue Collapse: Opposition Holds ‘Hit With Footwear’ Protest In Mumbai
Entertainment News
  1. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  2. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  3. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  4. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  5. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
US News
  1. Donald Trump Under Fire After Visit To Arlington National Cemetery | All About The Row
  2. Which Is Your Fav Shape Of Fries?
  3. Which Items Customers Want Back On The Menu? | Top 10 Most-Missed Fast Food Items Revealed
  4. What Is TikTok's ‘Temple Run Challenge’— That Is Creating Chaos At Angkor Wat
  5. Dunkin' Joins The Value Meal Bandwagon With New $6 Breakfast Deal
World News
  1. Israel’s Minister Says Israelis’ ‘Right To Life’ More Important Than Palestinian Freedoms
  2. Russia: Wreckage Of Missing Helicopter, 17 Bodies Found, Search Ops On For Missing Persons
  3. Gaza War: Netanyahu Condemns Hostage Killing, Says Hamas Doesn't Want Truce; Power, Water Cut Off In Jenin
  4. Greece Declares Emergency After Flood Of Dead Fish
  5. Typhoon Shanshan Weakens To Storm, As Rains Continue To Lash Japan
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 1, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Aries September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  3. Taurus September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Gemini September 2024 Horoscope: What To Expect This Month
  5. Weekly Horoscope For September 1st To September 7th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Libra September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Insights For The Month
  7. Cancer September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Monthly Astrological Update
  8. Leo September 2024 Horoscope: Check The Full Astrological Prediction