Israel-Hamas War: Israelis Call For Urgent Hostage Deal, Netanyahu's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

As tensions between Israel and Iran rise, thousands of Israelis took to the streets and called for an urgent hostage deal and Prime Minister Benjamin Netnayahu's resignation.
Relatives of hostages and dozens of women-led protesters blocked southbound traffic on Tel Aviv’s Ayalon Highway on Tuesday as they called on the government to finalise a hostage swap.
The protests erupted after Israeli officials shared that the ceasefire talks with Hamas have been out put on hold as Israel braces for an attack from Iran.
Taking to the streets, protestors held a banner of Netanyahu and urged the Prime Minister to "stop bullsh****** us", a phrase which was allegedly used by an angry Joe Biden on a call with Netanyahu days after Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's assassination.
Protestors were also heard chanting - “Netanyahu is abandoning, Netanyahu isn’t fit [to serve],” as they called for the release of their loved ones who have been held captive by Hamas since October 7, 2023.
This is not the first time families of the Gaza hostages have called for urgent action from the government.
Since December 2023, days after the truce with Hamas ended, thousands of Israelis took to the streets outside PM Netanyahu's official residence to call for another hostage deal.
The protests on Tuesday also come on the day the Bibas family marked the birthday of Ariel Bibas, a five-year-old hostage who was taken captive along with his one-year-old brother and parents on October 7.
On October 7, 2023, Hamas militants took around 250 Israelis as hostages into Gaza. During the truce in November, around 110 hostages were released. Over 100 hostages remain captive in Gaza till date, however, as per the IDF, around 30 to 40 hostages have been presumed dead.
Hostage Talks On Hold
As per a report by Times Of Israel, the hostage and ceasefire talks with Hamas have been put on hold in light of an imminent Iranian threat.
As per officials, the hostage deal has also been paused as Israel braces for an attack from Iran. Qatari, Egyptian and American mediators have stated that the talks will only be resumed after Hamas announces a new leader or Iran attacks Israel, whichever comes first.
During the peace talks in Cairo last week, no progress was made due to the rising tensions with Hezbollah and Iran. As per Israeli officials, Hamas did not participate in the talks directly or indirectly with mediators.