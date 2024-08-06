Middle East Tensions: Israel Braces For 'Imminent' Iran Attack; Rockets Hit US' Army Base In Iraq

As tensions continue to brew in the Middle East, Israel is working towards preparing itself for an imminent attack from Iran. Iran, which has not announced the date for the attack, has stated that it has a "right to punish the Zionist regime" for the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.
Adding to the tensions, an American army base in Iraq was subject to a rocket attack on Monday.
Amid the uncertainty of Iran's attack and the ongoing war in Gaza, here is a look at the top developments in the Middle East
Tensions Rise In The Middle | Latest Updates
US Troops Injured In Rocket Attack - Several American troops were injured after a rocket attack struck an army base in Iraq. As per US defence officials, the attack hit the Ain al-Asad Air Base in the western desert. While no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, it has been linked to Iran-backed militants in the region. As of now five people were injured in the attack.
UN Claims UNRWA Staffers Involvement In Oct 7 Attack - After Israel's shocking claims late last year, the United Nations has confirmed that nine UNRWA staffers "may have been" involved in the Hamas attack of October 7.
"For nine people, the evidence was sufficient to conclude that they may have been involved in the seventh of October attacks," stated Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General.
Iran Calls On 'Right To Punish' - Amid tensions with Israel, especially after the killing of Hamas leader and ally Ismail Haniyeh, Iran has stated that "no one has the right to doubt Iran's legal right to punish the Zionist regime". Israel has neither confirmed nor denied its role in Haniyeh's assassination but has been accused of carrying out the killing.
Biden, Harris Briefed On Middle East - US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were briefed in the Situation room regarding the tensions in the Middle East as well as Monday's attack on the Ain al-Asad Air Base in Iraq.
Bibas Family Still Captive - As the Israel-Hamas war rages on, hundreds of Israelis marked the fifth birthday of hostage Ariel Bibas. Ariel, along with his one-year-old brother Kfir and their parents were taken hostage by Hamas militants on October 7. Despite the hostage deal in November, the Bibas family remains in captivity.
Flights Cancelled Amid Tensions - Due to the escalating situation in the Middle East, several global airlines have cancelled flights to Israel, Jordan and Lebanon.