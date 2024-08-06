International

Middle East Tensions: Israel Braces For 'Imminent' Iran Attack; Rockets Hit US' Army Base In Iraq

ran, which has not announced the date for the attack, has stated that it has a "right to punish the Zionist regime" for the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

middle east tensions
Israel Braces For 'Imminent' Iran Attack; Rockets Hit US' Army Base In Iraq | Photo: AP
info_icon

As tensions continue to brew in the Middle East, Israel is working towards preparing itself for an imminent attack from Iran. Iran, which has not announced the date for the attack, has stated that it has a "right to punish the Zionist regime" for the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Adding to the tensions, an American army base in Iraq was subject to a rocket attack on Monday.

Amid the uncertainty of Iran's attack and the ongoing war in Gaza, here is a look at the top developments in the Middle East

Tensions Rise In The Middle | Latest Updates

  • US Troops Injured In Rocket Attack - Several American troops were injured after a rocket attack struck an army base in Iraq. As per US defence officials, the attack hit the Ain al-Asad Air Base in the western desert. While no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, it has been linked to Iran-backed militants in the region. As of now five people were injured in the attack.

  • UN Claims UNRWA Staffers Involvement In Oct 7 Attack - After Israel's shocking claims late last year, the United Nations has confirmed that nine UNRWA staffers "may have been" involved in the Hamas attack of October 7.

    "For nine people, the evidence was sufficient to conclude that they may have been involved in the seventh of October attacks," stated Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General.

  • Iran Calls On 'Right To Punish' - Amid tensions with Israel, especially after the killing of Hamas leader and ally Ismail Haniyeh, Iran has stated that "no one has the right to doubt Iran's legal right to punish the Zionist regime". Israel has neither confirmed nor denied its role in Haniyeh's assassination but has been accused of carrying out the killing.

  • Biden, Harris Briefed On Middle East - US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were briefed in the Situation room regarding the tensions in the Middle East as well as Monday's attack on the Ain al-Asad Air Base in Iraq.

  • Bibas Family Still Captive - As the Israel-Hamas war rages on, hundreds of Israelis marked the fifth birthday of hostage Ariel Bibas. Ariel, along with his one-year-old brother Kfir and their parents were taken hostage by Hamas militants on October 7. Despite the hostage deal in November, the Bibas family remains in captivity.

  • Flights Cancelled Amid Tensions - Due to the escalating situation in the Middle East, several global airlines have cancelled flights to Israel, Jordan and Lebanon.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Political Crisis Delays 'A' Cricket Team's Pakistan Arrival
  2. Did Shakib Al Hasan Stand With Bangladesh Protests And Thanked Students? Viral Video Fact Check
  3. ICC Monitoring Bangladesh Crisis, Women's T20 World Cup In Limbo
  4. Pakistan Super League Set To Clash With IPL Next Year
  5. Suresh Raina Continues To Get Taste Of Success Outside Cricket Field
Football News
  1. Football Transfers: Oriol Romeu Returns To Girona From Barcelona On Season-Long Loan
  2. Fermin Lopez Praises Spain's Comeback Grit As They Reach Paris Olympics 2024 Final
  3. Karim Adeyemi Rejects Exit Rumors, Commits To Borussia Dortmund
  4. Vivianne Miedema 'Followed Her Gut' When Choosing Man City
  5. Premier League Transfer News: West Ham Confirm Niclas Fullkrug Signing
Tennis News
  1. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
  2. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  3. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
  4. Novak Djokovic Eyes Los Angeles 2028 Olympics After Gold Medal Glory In Paris 2024
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic Outclasses Alcaraz On Chatrier To Win First Gold Medal - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Legend Hassan Sardar Predicts Gold For The Indian Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024
  2. India Vs Great Britain Hockey Quarter-Final, Paris Olympics: Chak De India Actor’s Shocking Connection With Amit Rohidas’ Red Card Revealed
  3. IND Vs GER Hockey Semi-Final, Paris Olympics: Motivated India Look To Script Another Historic Chapter- Preview
  4. India Vs Germany, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Amul India's Brilliant Tribute To Men's Hockey Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Zero Governance, Policy Paralysis': BJP Demands Kejriwal's Resignation After HC Upholds His CBI Arrest
  2. Foreign Medical Graduates' Body Alleges Leak Of NBEMS Letter To DMs, Questions 'Security Of NEET PG Paper'
  3. Delhi: Shocking Sight Of Dog Carrying Headless Baby Witnessed In Rohini
  4. 'Hindus Slaughtered': BJP MP Suvendu Warns Incursion Of 1 Crore Bangladeshi Refugees In Bengal
  5. Bangladesh Protest: India's Border With Neighbouring Country On 'High' Alert Amid Unrest; PM Modi Briefs Cabinet
Entertainment News
  1. Taylor Swift Announces Five New Opening Acts For London Wembley Shows | See The Full Lineup
  2. Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan And Sajid Nadiadwala Come Together For 'Housefull 5'-Report
  3. 'You Have Truly Changed My Life': Riteish Deshmukh's Birthday Wish For 'Baiko' Genelia D'Souza
  4. Madhuri Dixit To Reportedly Play Serial Killer In Nagesh Kukunoor's 'Mrs Deshpande'
  5. Rimi Sen Finally Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumours: Got Fillers, Botox, PRP Treatment Done, Nothing Else
US News
  1. Viral TikTok Video Exposes Racism At Virginia City's Firehouse Saloon, Sparks Investigation | Controversy Explained
  2. Top 10 Countries With The Highest Indian Population In 2024 | Ranked
  3. Your Plastic Bottle Might Be Raising Your Blood Pressure. Here's What You Can Do
  4. Can You Spot AI-Generated Text? OpenAI's New Tech Might Help—Or Not!
  5. Hurricane Debby Makes Landfall in Florida, Transforms Into Category 1 Hurricane Posing Flood Threats
World News
  1. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: Hasina Moves To Safe House In India; Nobel Laureate To Be Chief Advisor Of Interim Govt
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israel Braces For 'Imminent' Iran Attack; Rockets Hit US' Army Base In Iraq
  3. Who Is Khaleda Zia, Former Bangladesh PM, Set To Be Released From Jail After Sheikh Hasina's Exit
  4. India Caught Napping?
  5. Bangladesh Protests: Parliament Dissolved; Sheikh Hasina Seeks Asylum In UK | Top Points
Latest Stories
  1. Bangladesh Protests: President Orders Release Of Ex-PM Khaleda Zia Hours After Sheikh Hasina Resigns, Lands Near Delhi
  2. Kishore Jena At Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification Round On TV And Online
  3. Gulshan Devaiah Breaks His Silence On 'Ulajh's Performance At The Box Office: Struggle Is The Salt That Makes Success Taste Good
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Top 5 Quotes From 'The Fastest Man On The Planet', Noah Lyles
  5. Weather News: Death Toll Reaches 222 In Wayanad; Flood-Like Situation In Pune, Gujarat
  6. Bangladesh Protests: India Issues Advisory For Nationals After Violent Unrest Kills Nearly 100
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For August 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs