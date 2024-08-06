Middle East Tensions: Israel Braces For 'Imminent' Iran Attack; Rockets Hit US' Army Base In Iraq

US Troops Injured In Rocket Attack - Several American troops were injured after a rocket attack struck an army base in Iraq. As per US defence officials, the attack hit the Ain al-Asad Air Base in the western desert. While no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, it has been linked to Iran-backed militants in the region. As of now five people were injured in the attack.

UN Claims UNRWA Staffers Involvement In Oct 7 Attack - After Israel's shocking claims late last year, the United Nations has confirmed that nine UNRWA staffers "may have been" involved in the Hamas attack of October 7.

"For nine people, the evidence was sufficient to conclude that they may have been involved in the seventh of October attacks," stated Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General.