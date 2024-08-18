Israel-Hamas War: Angry Israelis Protest For Hostage Deal, Urge Netanyahu To 'Sign Deal Now'

After no breakthrough during the Gaza ceasefire talks in Doha, Qatar, tens of thousands of Israelis stormed Tel Aviv and called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to sign the hostage deal for the urgent release of captives in Gaza.
Many Israelis, including the relatives of the Gaza hostages, gathered at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv and demanded the swift return of their loved ones who remain in Hamas captivity as the war surpasses 300 days of fighting.
Speaking at the rally, Ilay David, whose 23-year-old brother Eviatar David is a captive in Gaza, called on Netanyahu and the Israeli negotiating team and told them that “the time has come to make sure that every hostage returns home right away."
"You have the full support of the Israeli nation. Don’t be afraid to make the most moral and most Jewish decision and return our hostages home,” he was quoted as saying by the Times Of Israel.
This is not the first time Israelis have called on Netanyahu to sign a hostage deal with Hamas. Last week, angry protestors blocked the Tel Aviv highway as they demanded for an urgent hostage deal, followed by Netanyahu's resignation.
'Most Constructive Talks' End With No Breakthrough
Last week, mediator countries - United States, Qatar and Egypt resumed the ceasefire talks in Doha, Qatar. As per officials from the Biden administration, this round of the Gaza talks was the "most constructive" seen by the mediators in months.
However, despite this, the talks ended with no major breakthrough. As per a statement signed by the White House, the fresh proposal for Gaza built “on areas of agreement” and bridged remaining gaps in a manner that allowed for “a swift implementation of the deal”.
"With the comprehensive ceasefire and hostage release deal now in sight, no one in the region should take actions to undermine this process," stated US President Joe Biden.