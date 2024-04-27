Israel Gives Hostage Release Talks 'Last Chance' Before Rafah Assault, Hamas Pushes For Permanent Ceasefire

Ahead of its attack on Rafah, Israel is ready to give the truce talks and hostage release with Hamas "a last chance". Hamas, on the other hand, has expressed "seriousness" to release the hostages, but not without an agreement for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.
As per the Times of Israel, progress has been made in all areas when to comes to negotiating a truce between Israeli and Hamas. As per a senior Israeli official, the talks between Israel and Egyptian representatives on Friday were "very good and focused".
Times of Israel further added that the Israeli official stated that Tel Aviv would not let Hamas delay a hostage deal in order to prevent the military's operation in Rafah.
Israel has planned an attack into Rafah, the last refuge city for millions of Palestinian. Despite the international community calling for restraint, Israel has deemed its advancement into Rafah as "necessary".
"This is the last chance before we go to Rafah. It's either an agreement in the future or Rafah," stated the Israeli government official.
Hamas, on the other hand, is prepared to talk a hostage deal with Israel. However, the militant group has stated that it will only agree to a hostage deal if Israel agrees to a permanent ceasefire and end of the war.
Speaking to Al Jazeera Arabic, Khalil al-Hayya, a member of the group’s political bureau has expressed the groups intent to release the Israeli captives, but not without a framework of an agreement which would "ensure the release of thousands of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails".
The Hamas official added that the group will not except a truce deal with Israel unless Tel Aviv plans to implement a permanent ceasefire and withdraw its assault on the Gaza Strip.
Since October 7, Israel's bombardment of Gaza has killed over 34,000 people, 75 percent of which are assumed to be women and children.
As the war crosses 200 days, around 130 hostages are still being held captive in Gaza Strip. However, the exact number of these hostages remains unclear as around 20 to 30 are presumed dead.