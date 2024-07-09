Iran President-Elect Masoud Pezeshkian Vows Continued Support For Hezbollah, Reiterates Anti-Israel Stance

Masoud Pezeshkian, Iran's new president has vowed continued support for Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. Responding to a congratulatory message from Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, the Iranian president-elect stated that Tehran would continue to support the "resistance force".
Pezeshkian's remarks also mark one of the first foreign policy comments for the new presidency. Along with support for Hezbollah, the president-elect also reiterated Iran's anti-Israel stance.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported the resistance of the people in the region against the illegitimate Zionist regime. Supporting the resistance is rooted in the fundamental policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the ideals of the late Imam Khomeini, and the guidance of the Supreme Leader, and will continue with strength,” the president-elect was quoted as saying by state agency IRNA.
Tehran is known for providing financial and military support to groups such as Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis, who are referred to as part of Iran's "axis of resistance".
Pezeshkian further added that he was confident that the "resistance movement" will stop Israel's "warmongering and criminal policies" against the Palestinian people in Gaza.
"I am certain that the resistance movements in the region will not allow this regime to continue its warmongering and criminal policies against the oppressed people of Palestine and other nations of the region," the reformist candidate added further.
Since the start of the Gaza war, Israel and Hezbollah have exchanged fire at the borders after the group announced its support for Hamas.
As tensions continue to rise between Israel and Lebanon due to the fighting with Hezbollah, Iran has stated that it "will not hesitate to support the Lebanese nation".
"Israel must be aware of the consequences of any adventurous action in the region, especially towards Lebanon," stated Nasser Kanani, the spokesperson for the Iranian foreign ministry.