Can Pezeshkian Give A Healing Touch To Iran’s Suffering People?

Considering Iran’s dire economic situation brought about by nearly 45 years of tough US sanctions, the Iranian regime may be looking to repair ties with the US. A moderate president would be more acceptable to the West to initiate an engagement. But this would have to wait till next year when a new president takes office. If Donald Trump manages to win the White House, it will be bad news for Iran. He is the man who walked out of the nuclear pact signed by Iran and West in 2015 in the last days of Barack Obama’s presidency. With the US opting out in 2017, the pathbreaking agreement worked out meticulously over several months went cold. Reviving this agreement, especially with Israel hell-bent on subverting it, is a difficult proposition. Pezeshkian has spoken of engaging with the West and working towards lifting crippling sanctions slapped by the US.