International

Can Pezeshkian Give A Healing Touch To Iran’s Suffering People?

Iran's president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian has already made moves to lift the social media ban and will likely follow former president Hassan Rouhani’s more relaxed hijab rules.

AP Photo
Iran President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian AP Photo
info_icon

Masoud Pezeshkian, Iran’s moderate president-elect has a tough challenge ahead as his voters look to him to lighten their economic burden and ease social restrictions. Though the Iranian president is the number two in the country’s power structure and has to get the nod of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for all important foreign policy as well as sensitive domestic issues, there is a sliver of hope that his presidency could soothe some of the people’s raw wounds.

The fact that Pezeshkian was allowed to contest is an indication that the regime wants to turn the page. Economic woes, as well as civil unrest, can be doused temporarily by harsh crackdowns but continuing to rule a defiant and angry population indefinitely is not easy. There is also a level of trust that Khamenei has on the president-elect and knows that he will respect the red lines. Apart from the Supreme Leader, the Guardian Council, made up of 12 members directly or indirectly appointed by the Ayatollah, were all onboard to endorse his candidature. Many other moderates were barred from contesting.

By all accounts, the president-elect is a consensus builder and can work with the hardline establishment. Not only does he have to gain the trust of not just the clerics that dominate the Majlis (Parliament), but more importantly, he also has to have the backing of the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards formed to protect the gains of the Islamic state. All the important boxes were ticked before the mild-mannered former heart surgeon was chosen to contest. Parliament will have to give its stamp of approval for the new cabinet that Pezeshkian gets together.

According to Deepika Saraswat of the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) who focuses on West Asia, the Iranian regime was keen to hold a more competitive contest than in 2021 when Ebrahim Raisi, was elected. The snap polls were called after Raisi was killed earlier this year in a helicopter crash. “Their reasoning being that having candidates from across the entire political spectrum from reformist, mainstream conservative and hardliners, would see a better turnout among people alienated after the Mahsa Amini protests,’’ says Saraswat. But in the first round of elections, many stayed away and the voter turnout was the lowest since the revolution. However, the numbers for the run-off were much better as people possibly wanted a moderate candidate like Pezeshkian to win.

The division within the conservative camp, between Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, a pragmatic conservative and Saeed Jalili, a hardliner, strengthened chances for Pezeshkian, says Saraswat who tracked the elections closely. Reformists and conservatives, united behind Pezeshkian and were able to attract a section of ‘grey votes’ in the second round, mainly by flagging polarising issues of mandatory hijab, internet restrictions and engagement with the West.

The president-elect has already made moves to lift the social media ban and will likely follow former president Hassan Rouhani’s more relaxed hijab rules. This will be welcomed by young girls and women stifling under the strict hijab rules of the former regime.

Considering Iran’s dire economic situation brought about by nearly 45 years of tough US sanctions, the Iranian regime may be looking to repair ties with the US. A moderate president would be more acceptable to the West to initiate an engagement. But this would have to wait till next year when a new president takes office. If Donald Trump manages to win the White House, it will be bad news for Iran. He is the man who walked out of the nuclear pact signed by Iran and West in 2015 in the last days of Barack Obama’s presidency. With the US opting out in 2017, the pathbreaking agreement worked out meticulously over several months went cold. Reviving this agreement, especially with Israel hell-bent on subverting it, is a difficult proposition. Pezeshkian has spoken of engaging with the West and working towards lifting crippling sanctions slapped by the US.

It is too early to say if the US and Europe are ready to talk to Iran or review the nuclear agreement. But dialogue on Iran reigning in its proxies in the region – Hezbollah, the Houthis and Hamas – could take place with the Biden administration, desperate to ensure that Lebanon and Israel do not go to war and plunge the region into instability. Whether Iran is ready to tweak its foreign policy to get sanctions lifted is difficult to say now. Much will also depend on what happens in Gaza and whether a ceasefire and an exchange of hostages finally come through.

Pezeshkian needs to first work on his domestic agenda of easing the hijab rules and uniting the entire country to face tough economic conditions.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. T20 World Cup: Die-Hard Indian Cricket Fans Chartered Flights To Chase Every Match
  2. India Vs Zimbabwe T20Is: Ishan Kishan Reacts To His Continued Selection Snub, Here's What Batting Sensation Said
  3. India Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I: Shubman Gill's Bat Powers Abhishek Sharma To Blazing Hundred
  4. T20 WC 2026 Qualifiers B Sub-Regional Europe - Matchday 2 Live Streaming: Fixture, When, Where To Watch
  5. Women's Caribbean Premier League 2024: Trinbago Knight Riders Sign Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey
Football News
  1. UEFA Euro 2024: Gary Neville Says England Have Tournament Know-How, But Warns Netherlands A Step Up
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: ENG's Bukayo Saka Penalty Compared To Stuart Pearce's Moment Of Redemption By Emotional Gary Lineker
  3. Euro 2024: Toni Kroos Pens Emotional Farewell After Confirming Retirement
  4. TUR Vs NED, Euro 2024 QF: Calhanoglu Regrets Turkiye's Defensive Tactics In Loss
  5. Bayern Munich Complete Michael Olise Signing As Crystal Palace Winger Moves To Bundesliga
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Emma Raducanu Has No Regrets Over Andy Murray Withdrawal- Here's Why
  2. Wimbledon: Coco Gauff Crashes Out In Last 16 As Emma Navarro Wins All-American Tussle - Data Debrief
  3. Wimbledon: Alcaraz Hoping Win Over France's Humbert Can Inspire Spain At Euro 2024
  4. Wimbledon: Medvedev To Face Sinner In Last Eight After Dimitrov Retires
  5. Wimbledon: Raducanu Stunned By Qualifier Sun After Injury Scare In Last 16 Exit
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: Mumbai Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rain; Modi In Russia For Talks With Putin
  2. Mumbai Rain: Schools Shut, Local Train, Traffic On Road, BEST Bus Services Hit As Overnight Rain Chokes City
  3. NEET 2024 Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: SC To Hear Pleas On NEET UG Exam Row, Re-Test Today
  4. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: Shinde Sena Leader Arrested; CCTV Video Of Accused Leaving Bar Goes Viral | Top Points
  5. PM Modi's 2-day Russia Visit Starts Today; Kremlin Says Agenda To Be ‘Extensive, If Not Overbusy’
Entertainment News
  1. Saira Banu Remembers Dilip Kumar On His Third Death Anniversary: I Have Been Fortunate Enough To Belong To You
  2. Margot Robbie And Husband Tom Ackerley Expecting First Child, First Baby Bump Photos Go Viral
  3. Important To Not Burden Any Film With Actor’s Fees: Riteish Deshmukh
  4. Director Michael Sarnoski Teases Sequel Of 'A Quiet Place: Day One'
  5. Javed Akhtar Schools Social Media User Who Called Him 'Son Of Gaddar'
US News
  1. NASCAR Returns To Downtown Chicago For Grant Park 165; Here’s Everything You Need To Know
  2. Scientists Discover The Reason Behind Rare Polar Rain Aurora In Arctic
  3. NWS Issues Dangerous Heat Warnings For Coming Days | Death Valley’s Rising Temperatures Set Records
  4. ‘She’s Our Generation’s Madonna’: Who Is 'HOT TO GO!' Singer Chappell Roan?
  5. John Cena Announces Retirement In 2025, Plans Farewell Tour: This Is When His Last Match Could Be
World News
  1. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: Mumbai Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rain; Modi In Russia For Talks With Putin
  2. After Russia And Ukraine, Hungary PM Orban Makes Surprise Visit To China
  3. France Election Result 2024: Le Pen's Far-Right 'Left' Behind; PM Gabrial Attal To Resign | Details
  4. Nepal: 62 Killed In Rain-related Incidents In Nepal In One Month
  5. Delhi Records Year's Lowest AQI; Police Files Case Against Mahua Moitra Over 'Derogatory Remarks'
Latest Stories
  1. Can Pezeshkian Give A Healing Touch To Iran’s Suffering People?
  2. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren To Face Floor Test On July 8, May Expand Cabinet Tomorrow Post Result
  3. Horoscope for July 8, 2024: Discover astrological insights for every zodiac sign
  4. France Election Result 2024: Le Pen's Far-Right 'Left' Behind; PM Gabrial Attal To Resign | Details
  5. India Vs Zimbabwe T20Is: Ishan Kishan Reacts To His Continued Selection Snub, Here's What Batting Sensation Said
  6. Today Sports News Live: Holger Rune Takes On Novak Djokovic In Wimbledon Round Of 16; Build Up To ESP Vs FRA In UEFA Euro 2024 SF
  7. NEET 2024 Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: SC To Hear Pleas On NEET UG Exam Row, Re-Test Today
  8. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: Mumbai Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rain; Modi In Russia For Talks With Putin