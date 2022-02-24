Thursday, Feb 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

India Urges Its Citizens In Ukraine To Maintain Calm, Arrangements Being Made For Evacuation

Ukraine Crisis: The Indian embassy in Ukraine has asked its citizens to maintain calm and stay at their present locations, as Russia carried out a military operation in the country.

India Urges Its Citizens In Ukraine To Maintain Calm, Arrangements Being Made For Evacuation
Indians arrive at New Delhi's IGI Airport from Ukraine.(File) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2022 3:52 pm

The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Thursday asked Indian nationals to maintain calm and remain safe wherever they are as Russia carried out a military operation in Ukraine triggering a major confrontation between the two sides.

It said in view of closure of Ukranian airspace for civilian aircraft, alternative arrangements are being made for evacuation of Indian nationals.

It also said the embassy will convey information about it as soon as such arrangements are finalised, so that Indian nationals can relocate to the western part of the country. 

Related stories

Sensex Crashes 2,700 Points, Posts Worst Day In Nearly Two Years After Russia Invades Ukraine

 NATO In Emergency Session As Russia Attacks Ukraine

Crude Oil Hits $100 Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Here's How It Will Impact India

"The present situation in Ukraine is highly uncertain. Please maintain calm and remain safe wherever you are, be it in your homes, hostels, accommodation or in transit," the Indian embassy said in a fresh advisory.

"All those who are travelling to Kyiv, including those travelling from western parts of Kyiv, are advised to return to their respective cities temporarily, especially towards safer places along the western bordering countries," it said in an advisory.

The embassy issued a second advisory of the day a few hours later.

"This is to inform all Indian nationals in Ukraine that since the Ukrainian airspace has been closed the schedule for special flights.stands cancelled. Alternative arrangements are being made for evacuation of Indian nationals," it said.

Official sources in New Delhi said India is looking at ways to assist its nationals, especially the students, in Ukraine.

They said India is closely monitoring the "rapidly changing" situation in Ukraine and how to assist the Indians in that country.

"We are closely monitoring the rapidly changing situation. Focus is on safety and security of Indians, particularly students," said a source.

It said the control room set by the Ministry of External Affairs a few days ago is being expanded and made operational on a 24x7 basis.

There is no possibility of sending special aircraft to Ukraine to evacuate the Indians including the Indian embassy staff as the airspace of Ukraine has been closed.

Ukraine closed its airspace to civilian flights in view of high risk to safety.

"The government is looking at ways to extend assistance to Indians there," said a source.

According to estimates, over 15,000 Indians are currently staying in Ukraine.

It is learnt that a series of meetings are underway to assess the situation and ways to extend assistance to Indians in that country.

The situation in Ukraine deteriorated after President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation into Ukraine, triggering serious concerns over the possibility of a full-scale military confrontation between the two countries.

Following Putin's announcement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said an "invasion" could be the beginning of a "big war" in Europe.

Tags

International Ukraine Russia-Ukraine Tensions Ukraine War Ukraine Crisis India Indian Citizens Evacuation Panic Russia Vladimir Putin Volodymyr Zelenskyy Ministry Of External Affairs (MEA)
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM International

Scenes Of Aplomb And Fear As Russian Troops Enter Ukraine

Scenes Of Aplomb And Fear As Russian Troops Enter Ukraine

Drug That May Treat Serious COVID-19 Complication In Children Identified

Ukraine Says Nearly 40 Killed In Russian Attack So Far

Rupee Plummets 102 Paise To Close At 75.63/USD Amid Ukraine Crisis

‘Deeply Dissatisfied’: Ukrain Turns To PM Modi To Help Restore Peace

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

This bust of Gangubai is installed inside a room of a building by one of the residents who was connected to her. This bust was brought to its present location when the Gangubai chawl was demolished.

The Matriarch Of Kamathipura

Huge waves hitting the sea wall after Storm Franklin moved in overnight, just days after Storm Eunice destroyed buildings and left over 1 million homes in Britain without power, in Porthcawl, Wales.

Storm Franklin: Heavy Rains And High Winds Swept Across Northern Ireland

Undated image of the 'Museum of the Future' in Dubai, UAE. The museum opened for public on Tuesday.

Dubai Unveils Museum That Envisions World 50 Years From Now

A view of snow draped residential area during snowfall in Srinagar.

Heavy Snowfall Has Thrown Life Out Of Gear In Kashmir

Police stand behind an installation of crosses on which is written

Protesters Hold Placards In Front Of Russian Embassy Amid Ukraine Row

A carnival float depicts Russia's president Vladimir Putin playing with building blocks like the Ukraine to restore the Soviet Union at the presentation of this year's satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany.

Floats For Cologne Carnival That Will Have 8,000 Spectators