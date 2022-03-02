Wednesday, Mar 02, 2022
India Sends Relief Material To War-Torn Ukraine

Ukraine War: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has sent relief material, following the government's decision to send humanitarian aid and medical supplies to Ukraine.

Russia Ukraine War AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu

Updated: 02 Mar 2022 7:43 pm

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has sent relief material, including blankets and sleeping mats, to Ukraine facing an intense Russian military offensive. 

The move came following the government's decision to send humanitarian aid and medical supplies to Ukraine after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high level meeting.

The relief material was sent in two consignments - through a flight that left for Poland this morning and another on an Indian Air Force aircraft that left for Romania on Wednesday afternoon. 

The NDRF has provided relief materials, including blankets, sleeping mats, and solar study lamps among others, for the people of Ukraine, an official statement said. (With PTI inputs)
 

