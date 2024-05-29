International

Iceland Volcano Eruption Triggers Another Evacuation In Grindavík, Fifth Eruption Since December

Iceland has now reported its fifth volcanic eruption since December 2023. The volcanic eruption was followed by intense seismic activity and has triggered another round of evacuations in the small town of Grindavik

Photo: AP
Fresh volcanic eruptions on the Reykjanes peninsula in Iceland have triggered yet another round of evacuations in the small fishing town of Grindavik.

As per the Icelandic Met Department, this eruption started near Sundhnúkagígar, north of Grindavík. Today's eruption comes three weeks after the March 16 eruption.

The met office further added that the eruption plumes reached a height of at least 50 metres, adding that intense earthquakes were reported after the volcanic eruption.

"Intense seismic activity is ongoing on the Sundhnúkur crater row. A magma propagation might be starting or has started, and a volcanic eruption could follow," reads the warning issued by the Iceland Meteorological Department.

The Met Department also reported an accumulation of 20 cubic metres of molten rock in the magma chamber below Svartsengi, where an electricity and water supply power plant is located. The plant was first evacuated in December after the very first eruption was recorded. Since then, barriers have been built to protect the plant.

Grindavik's 4,000 residents were permanently evacuated in November, after Iceland reported over 800 earthquakes in less than 14 hour, sounding the alarms for volcanic eruption.

After March 2024, a few residents had returned after the volcanic activity had died down. However, with this eruptions, new evacuation orders have been issued.

The first eruption was reported in December 2023. By January 2024, lava had flowed into the streets of Grindavík and the roads had cracks in it due to the increase in seismic activites.

As eruptions increase in Iceland, seismologists have noted a new era of volcanic activity as before 2021, the Reykjanes peninsula had not reported any volcanic eruptions in over 800 years.

