International

'We Stand Against Racially Based Attacks': UN Condemns Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh

Several Hindu temples, households and businesses have been vandalised, and at least two Hindu leaders affiliated with former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League party have been killed in the violence since Monday.

Bangladesh Protests |
UN Condemns Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh| Photo: AP
info_icon

A spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated that he opposes any acts of racism or encouragement to violence amid the violence against Bangladesh's Hindu minority community. 

“What we've made clear is we want to make sure that the violence that has been occurring in Bangladesh in recent weeks is tamped down. Certainly, we stand against any racially based attacks or racially based incitement to violence,” Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, said here on Thursday.

Sheikh Hasina's Last Moments As Bangladesh Prime Minister - | Photo: AP
45 Minutes And A Dramatic Exit: Sheikh Hasina's Last Moments As Bangladesh Prime Minister

BY Danita Yadav

He was responding to a question on the Secretary-General’s reaction to attacks on Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

Several Hindu temples, households and businesses have been vandalised, and at least two Hindu leaders affiliated with former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League party have been killed in the violence since Monday, when Hasina resigned and fled to India.

Since Hasina fled the country, media reports from Bangladesh have flagged more and more cases of violence against minorities, including the massive vandalism and destruction at popular folk band Joler Gaan’s frontman Rahul Ananda's residence on Monday, prompting the singer and his family to go into hiding.

However, it is not just Hindus that are targeted. At least 232 people were killed in Bangladesh in the incidents of violence that erupted across the country following the fall of the Hasina government on Monday, taking the death toll to 560 since the anti-quota protests first started in mid-July. 

On Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus being sworn in as head of the interim government, Haq noted the UN’s hopes “for an inclusive process of forming a government". He said, "We continue to hold that hope. And, of course, any sign of lessening of violence and greater restraint amongst the public is a good thing.”

When asked if Secretary-General Guterres had congratulated Yunus or spoken with him, Haq said Guterres had not spoken to him, but UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis attended the swearing-in ceremony. "Certainly, she and the country team have been active in encouraging the process of making sure that the transition on the ground is peaceful," Haq said.

Regarding calls for a UN investigation into the killings, Haq said, "We, of course, stand ready to support the Government and people of Bangladesh in any way that they deem is necessary." The UN will consider any formal request from the new government for support or investigation.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Tour Of Australia: Rohit Sharma & Co To Play Two-Day Day-Night Tour Game Against Prime Minister's XI
  2. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Tony De Zorzi, Temba Bavuma Fifties Anchor South Africa Innings
  3. Rain Restricts Play To 15 Overs On Day One Between West Indies And South Africa
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics
  5. IND Vs SL: Wellalage, Fernando Star In Sri Lanka's Landmark ODI Win Over India - Data Debrief
Football News
  1. La Liga: Atletico Madrid Tried To Cancel Conor Gallagher Move, Says Valencia Chief Corona
  2. English Premier League: Richarlison Keen On Tottenham Stay After Rejecting Saudi Offer
  3. Martin Zubimendi Named In Real Sociedad Squad Amid Liverpool Links
  4. Leeds United, EFL Championship Preview: The Whites And Wayne Rooney Out For Redemption
  5. Transfer News: Chelsea Confirm Aaron Anselmino Transfer From Boca Juniors
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Naomi Osaka's Confidence Growing After Triumph Over Ons Jabeur
  2. Canadian Open: Jannik Sinner Begins Title Defence With Routine Win Over Borna Coric
  3. Canadian Open: Coco Gauff Downs Spirited Yafan Wang To Reach Last 16
  4. Canadian Open Tennis: Medvedev Stunned By Fokina, Zverev Eases Through
  5. Coco Gauff Tempers Canadian Open Expectations After Paris Olympics
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh: The 'Sarpanch' Of Indian Hockey Team - Why This Fitting Nickname?
  2. India Bag Bronze In Paris: A Look At All Medals Of The Most Successful Team In Olympic Hockey History
  3. India 2-1 Spain Hockey Highlights, Bronze Medal Match, Paris Olympics: IND Win It For Retiring Sreejesh
  4. IND 2-1 ESP: India Claim Olympic Hockey Bronze Again; PR Sreejesh Retires - In Pics
  5. India Edge Spain 2-1, Claim Hockey Bronze In Second Straight Olympic Games

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'If You Help Our Enemy...': What Bangladesh's BNP Told India On Sheikh Hasina's Stay
  2. Manish Sisodia, Jailed For 17 Months, Gets Bail In Delhi Excise Policy Scam; SC Slams Lower Courts
  3. Key ISIS Pune Module Operative Rizwan Ali Arrested In Delhi Ahead Of Independence Day: Police
  4. Gujarat: 2 Tribals Lynched Near Statue Of Unity Over Theft Of Metal Scrap; 6 Held
  5. Dog Owner Arrested After Pet Falls From 5th Floor, Causes Girl's Death
Entertainment News
  1. 'Chandu Champion' OTT Release: Here's When And Where To Watch Kartik Aaryan Starrer
  2. Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Prepare For Arrival Of Their Baby By Curating Gift Boxes For Family And Friends? Here's What We Know
  3. Imran Khan Opens Up About Using Steroids To Meet Bollywood's Pressure To Look 'Masculine'
  4. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares First Post After Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya Gets Engaged To Sobhita Dhulipala
  5. Watch: Kanye West's Shocking Advice To Jay-Z And Beyoncé In 2022 Interview, Video Goes Viral
US News
  1. Debate Faceoff Between Kamala Harris And Donald Trump In September
  2. Watch: Kanye West's Shocking Advice To Jay-Z And Beyoncé In 2022 Interview, Video Goes Viral
  3. NoahJ456 Accused Of Cheating On Ex-Wife Martina With Fuslie | Allegations And Controversy Explained
  4. FDA Issues 'Urgent' Frozen Dessert Recall In 8 States Over Undeclared High-Risk Allergen
  5. Kanye West Addicted To Nitrous Gas? #SaveYe Trends After Explosive Claims By Former Chief Of Staff | Controversy Explained
World News
  1. Photos: Anti-Racism Protesters Rally Against Far-Right Groups In UK Amid Riots
  2. 'We Stand Against Racially Based Attacks': UN Condemns Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh
  3. UK Riots: PM Starmer Says Police Need To Remain On 'High Alert' As Chances Of Unrest Remain
  4. Debate Faceoff Between Kamala Harris And Donald Trump In September
  5. Amid Row With Elon Musk, Venezuela's Maduro Blocks X Access In Country For 10 Days
Latest Stories
  1. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares First Post After Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya Gets Engaged To Sobhita Dhulipala
  2. Gujarat: 2 Tribals Lynched Near Statue Of Unity Over Theft Of Metal Scrap; 6 Held
  3. 'We Stand Against Racially Based Attacks': UN Condemns Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh
  4. Key ISIS Pune Module Operative Rizwan Ali Arrested In Delhi Ahead Of Independence Day: Police
  5. Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Prepare For Arrival Of Their Baby By Curating Gift Boxes For Family And Friends? Here's What We Know
  6. India Tour Of Australia: Rohit Sharma & Co To Play Two-Day Day-Night Tour Game Against Prime Minister's XI
  7. Daily Horoscope, August 9, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  8. Manish Sisodia, Jailed For 17 Months, Gets Bail In Delhi Excise Policy Scam; SC Slams Lower Courts