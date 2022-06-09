Thursday, Jun 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Greece Court Overturns Seizure Of Iran Tanker’s Oil

Greece had temporarily seized the Iran oil tanker in mid-April, while later had fiercely protested the action and last month ordered the armed takeover of two Greek-flagged tankers in the Persian Gulf.

Greece Court Overturns Seizure Of Iran Tanker’s Oil
Iran supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.(File photo-Representational image)) AP/PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Jun 2022 4:55 pm

A court in central Greece has overturned a ruling that authorized the confiscation of crude oil from an Iranian-flagged tanker at the centre of a volatile dispute over international sanctions.

A Greek government official confirmed on Thursday that an appeals court in the port city of Halkida reversed a lower court's decision to allow the removal of the Lana's cargo. Greek authorities temporarily seized the tanker in mid-April.

Iran had fiercely protested the action and last month ordered the armed takeover of two Greek-flagged tankers in the Persian Gulf. The Greek Foreign Ministry branded the action as “tantamount to piracy”.

Related stories

Iran Prefers 'No Limits' For Expansion Of Ties With India: Iranian Foreign Minister

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Acknowledges His Country Took Oil From Greek Tankers

Iran: Protestors Confront Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Emissary Furious Over Tower Collapse That Killed 31

“The action taken (against the Greek tankers) was completely unjustified and unprovoked. We've said that from the first moment,” Greek government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou said.

He said the “justice system in our country operates independently and this has been demonstrated on multiple occasions”.

A Greek official said last month that the Iranian tanker's cargo was being transferred to another vessel following a request from the US. Greek media reported that the Lana was believed to be carrying more than 100,000 tons of Iranian crude, in breach of US and EU sanctions on Iran.

Greek authorities seized the Lana when it anchored off Karystos on April 15. At the time, it was flying a Russian flag, had recently changed its name from Pegas to Lana, and was carrying a crew of 19 Russians.

Greece's coast guard said the tanker was seized due to suspicions it had breached EU sanctions imposed against Russia over the war in Ukraine. 
 

Tags

International Iran Greece Persian Gulf Halkida Piracy US EU Iran Sanctions Russia Ukraine Ukraine War
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Brazil Vs Argentina Friendly At MCG Stand Cancelled

Brazil Vs Argentina Friendly At MCG Stand Cancelled

UP Boy Kills Mother For Stopping Him From Playing PUBG, Uses Deodorant To Cover Smell

UP Boy Kills Mother For Stopping Him From Playing PUBG, Uses Deodorant To Cover Smell