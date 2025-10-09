At Macron’s request, Lecornu has since held consultations with political leaders across the centre-left and centre-right in an effort to defuse the political impasse. “A majority of deputies oppose dissolution (of parliament); a platform for stability exists; a path is possible to adopt a budget by December 31,” the Élysée Palace said, citing Lecornu’s conclusions. “On this basis, the President of the Republic will appoint a Prime Minister within the next 48 hours.”