Monday, Mar 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Former US President Obama Tests Positive For COVID-19; Urges Fellow Americans To Get Vaccinated

Obama had recently returned to Washington, DC, after spending much of the winter in Hawaii. He tested positive in DC, a person close to him said, CNN reported.

Former US President Obama Tests Positive For COVID-19; Urges Fellow Americans To Get Vaccinated
Former US President Barack Obama AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Mar 2022 3:01 pm

Former US President Barack Obama has said that he tested positive for COVID-19 and urged fellow Americans to get vaccinated though the deadly disease is on the wane in the country. "I just tested positive for COVID," Obama, 60, tweeted on Sunday. "I've had a scratchy throat for a couple of days, but am feeling fine otherwise," he said on his official Twitter account.

Obama also said that his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, has tested negative. "Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted," the former President said in a Facebook post. "It's a good reminder that, even as cases go down, you should get vaccinated and boosted if you haven't already to help prevent more serious symptoms and giving COVID to others." Certain demographics in the US, such as African Americans and Republicans, are more hesitant about the Covid vaccine than others.

Obama had recently returned to Washington, DC, after spending much of the winter in Hawaii. He tested positive in DC, a person close to him said, CNN reported. The diagnosis makes Obama the second US President known to contract the virus after then-President Donald Trump announced he tested positive in October 2020, which was before vaccines were widely available in the US. Obama has been a champion of public health measures throughout the pandemic. Last August, he dramatically scaled back his 60th birthday party on Martha's Vineyard due to concerns at the time over the Delta variant.

Related stories

Joe Biden To Champion Vaccine Collaboration With India

Budget 2022-23 Balanced, Fiscally Prudent And Growth Oriented: USAIC

Chris Brown Has Been Sued For $20 Million Over Alleged Rape Accusation

Currently, only 2% of the US population live in a county with a "high" Covid-19 community level, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The rest are at "low" or "medium" community levels, areas where there's no recommendation for masking or where immunocompromised people and those at high risk for severe disease are advised to take extra precautions against Covid-19, respectively. Total 79,517,492 coronavirus cases have been reported in the US and 967,552 people have died, according to statistics provided by Johns Hopkins University.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

International USA COVID-19 COVID POSITIVE Covid-19 Positive Barack Obama COVID-19 Vaccine COVID Testing Americans Barack Obama Michelle Obama USA Washington
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Warns Sunny Leone & Singers To Remove Music Video In 3 Days

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Warns Sunny Leone & Singers To Remove Music Video In 3 Days

‘Madhuban’ Song: Bollywood Actress Sunny Leone’s Effigy Trampled By Right Wing Mob In Uttar Pradesh

‘Madhuban’ Song: Bollywood Actress Sunny Leone’s Effigy Trampled By Right Wing Mob In Uttar Pradesh