International

Euro Finals 2024: 5 Killed In Car Bomb Blast At Cafe In Somalia

Some people were watching the European soccer final between Spain and England on a screen inside the café when a car loaded with explosives blew up outside,

File Photo
Euro Finals 2024: 5 Killed In Car Bomb Blast At Cafe In Somalia File Photo
info_icon

A bombing outside a café Sunday in the Somali capital of Mogadishu killed at least five people, police said.

Some people were watching the European soccer final between Spain and England on a screen inside the café when a car loaded with explosives blew up outside, said Maj. Abdifitah Aden Hassa, spokesman for Somali police. He told reporters that at least 20 other people were injured in the attack.

Pictures posted online and purporting to be from the scene showed a fire burning outside the café in the aftermath of the explosion.

"Some of the spectators got injured while trying to jump the perimeter wall of the café, and others got wounded in a stampede,” witness Ismail Adan said by phone.

Most of the victims were in the street at the time of the explosion, he said.

It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the attack.

Attacks by the Islamic militant group al-Shabab are frequently reported in Mogadishu and elsewhere in Somalia. The group opposes Somalia's federal government, which depends on the support of foreign troops to stay in power.

But Mogadishu had been mostly peaceful in recent months.

That calm was broken on Saturday with an attempted jailbreak by inmates inside a Mogadishu prison. In that attack, in which at least eight people were killed, prisoners convicted for their roles in al-Shabab attacks exchanged fire with prison guards before they were killed.

Somalia's government is conducting a high-profile offensive against the extremist group, which the U.S. has described as one of al-Qaida's deadliest organizations.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has declared “total war” against the extremists, who control large parts of central and southern Somalia and have been the target of scores of U.S. airstrikes in recent years.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Lanka Premier League: Gurbaz-Shadab Seal Colombo Strikers' 9-Wicket Win Over Jaffna Kings
  2. IND Vs ZIM, 5th T20I: Mukesh Kumar Stars As India Complete Resounding Series Win - Data Debrief
  3. India-A Women Tour Of Australia 2024 Live Streaming: Squad, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  4. England's Chris Woakes Not 'Ruling Out' Leading Role At The Ashes
  5. India Vs Zimbabwe, 5th T20I: What Captains Shubman Gill, Sikandar Raza Said After The Match
Football News
  1. Argentina Vs Colombia Final, Copa America 2024: Injured Lionel Messi Leaves Pitch Crying; ARG 0-0 COL In Second Half
  2. ESP 2-1 ENG, UEFA Euro 2024: Perfect Spain Clinch Record-Breaking Fourth Title - Data Dive
  3. Euro 2024: Six Players Share Golden Boot As Kane, Olmo Fail To Score In ESP Vs ENG Final - Details
  4. Copa America 2024 Final: Fan Ruckus Outside Stadium Delays ARG Vs COL Kick-Off - In Pics
  5. ESP Vs ENG, UEFA Euro 2024: Spanish Coach Luis De La Fuente Says Final Glory Confirms Spain Are 'Best In The World'
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Still More To Come From 'Incredible' Carlos Alcaraz, Says Novak Djokovic
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Living Childhood Dream Despite Final Defeat
  3. 'I've Done My Job' Quips Alcaraz As Spain And England Gear Up For Berlin Showpiece
  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz Final Highlights, Wimbledon 2024: Spaniard Retains Crown
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Back-To-Back Champion Carlos Alcaraz 'Repeating The Dream'
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: ED Completes Probe Against Kejriwal, AAP; Trump Heads Convention Day After Being Shot
  2. Why Is Jharkhand Facing Frequent Droughts? 
  3. CUET UG 2024: NTA Announce CUET Re-Test For 'Affected Candidates' On July 19, Results Soon
  4. New Climate Refugees: The Human Cost Of Tidal Flooding In Kerala
  5. Lavender: Bhaderwah’s Answer To Climate Change Woes 
Entertainment News
  1. Taylor Swift Performs In Milan After 13 Years, Wears New ‘Fearless’ And ‘Tortured Poet’ Dresses
  2. Here's Why Randeep Hooda Bought 200 Tickets Worth Rs 50,000 Each While Filming For 'Swantantrya Veer Savarkar'
  3. Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' Gets Trimmed By 20 Minutes After Negative Reviews: Report
  4. Bakhtiyaar Irani Reveals He Was Replaced By A 'Bigger Name' At The Last Minute In 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'
  5. Prithviraj Sukumaran-Amala Paul Starrer 'Aadujeevitham' Gets Its OTT Release Date - Check Details Inside
US News
  1. Presidential Nomination, Potential VP Picks: Donald Trump Arrives For RNC After Assassination Attempt
  2. Alabama: 7 People Including Child Die In Shooting At Birmingham Nightclub
  3. Trump Assassination Attempt: Melania Trump Breaks Silence; Biden's Oval Office Address & More
  4. Taylor Swift Performs In Milan After 13 Years, Wears New ‘Fearless’ And ‘Tortured Poet’ Dresses
  5. Video Of Trump's Assassin Saying 'I Hate Trump' Going Viral | Is It Really Him?
World News
  1. Presidential Nomination, Potential VP Picks: Donald Trump Arrives For RNC After Assassination Attempt
  2. Alabama: 7 People Including Child Die In Shooting At Birmingham Nightclub
  3. Trump Assassination Attempt: Melania Trump Breaks Silence; Biden's Oval Office Address & More
  4. Mohammed Deif Alive, Says Hamas, After Israeli Strike Kills At Least 90
  5. Taylor Swift Performs In Milan After 13 Years, Wears New ‘Fearless’ And ‘Tortured Poet’ Dresses
Latest Stories
  1. Bastille Day 2024: Military Parade, Fireworks & Paris Olympics Torch Relay To Mark France's National Holiday
  2. Tamil Nadu BSP Chief Murder: Police Says 1 Accused Killed In Encounter In Tiruvallur
  3. John Cena On Meeting Shah Rukh Khan At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding: He's Had A Positive Effect On My Life
  4. Imran Khan Arrested Again Hours After Acquittal In Illegal Marriage Case | List Of Cases Against Ex-Pak PM
  5. Trump Rally Shooting: FBI Confirms Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump; Gunman Among 2 Dead | Top Points
  6. Sports News July 14 Highlights: Carlos Alcaraz Wins Wimbledon 2024; India Beat Zimbabwe In 5th T20I
  7. Who Shot Donald Trump? 20-Year-Old Thomas Matthew Crooks Identified As Shooter | What We Know
  8. Breaking News July 14 Highlights: Trump Shooting, Israel-Gaza War, NEET Updates & More