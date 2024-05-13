International

Egypt Joins Hands With South Africa Against Israel In Genocide Case At World Court

Tensions between Israel and Egypt have been high, especially at the borders due to the growing Israeli operations and military presence in the Gaza.

Egypt Joins Hands With South Africa Against Israel In Genocide Case At World Court
Egypt, one of the key mediator countries for peace talks in Gaza, has decided to join hands with South Africa in its case against Israel at the International Court of Justice. On Sunday, Egypt's foreign ministry stated that it would be intervening in the matter due to Israel's growing operations in Gaza, especially Rafah.

Tensions between Israel and Egypt have been high, especially at the borders. These growing tensions also highlight the growing Israeli operations and military presence in the southern Gaza town of Rafah, which is at the border with Egypt.

"The announcement of the intervention in this case comes in light of the expansion in scope and scale of Israeli violations against civilians in Gaza," stated an official statement issued by the foreign ministry in Cairo. However, the statement did not elaborate the type of intervention in the case.

Speaking to Reuters, security sources from Egypt revealed that Egyptian officials have blamed Israel for the breakdown of the peace talks in Cairo and the increasing bilateral tensions between the two neighbours, all of which has been relayed to Israel.

South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide In Gaza

In December 2023, South Africa filed a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice. The document filed at the World Court stated that Israel has been committing genocidal acts in the Gaza Strip and risks committing more such acts in Gaza. South Africa urged the court to issue urgent orders for Israel as it was in violation of the 1948 Genocide Convention.

The case was heard in January where Israel defended itself and stated it was acting on its right to self defence. However, the ICJ came down heavy on Tel Aviv and stated that the acts described by South Africa point towards genocide.

The World Court urged Israel to scale back its offensive and reduce the harm caused to civilians. At the time of the hearing, the death toll in Gaza stood at 28,000.

As per the latest update, the death toll in Gaza is nearing 35,000 and Israel is continuing to push for its attack on Rafah. In light of Egypt's intervention, South Africa has urged the court is issue urgent orders to pause the Rafah assault

