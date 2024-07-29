International

Air France, Lufthansa And More Cancel Flights To Lebanon Amid Fears of Israeli Attack

Airlines such as Air France, Lufthansa, Royal Jordanian and more have suspended all flights to and from Lebanon due to the current security situation and tensions with Israel.

Amid escalating tensions between Israel and Lebanon, several global airlines have decided to cancel flights to and from Beirut. Tensions come in the wake of an alleged Hezbollah rocket attack which killed 12 children in Israel-occupied Golan Heights.

Flights Cancelled, Suspended And Delayed

Air France stated that due to the security situation in Lebanon, all flights between Paris and Beirut will be suspended on July 29 and 30.

Meanwhile, German airline Lufthansa has decided to suspend all flights to and from Beirut till August 5 due to the "current developments in the Middle East".

Israel-Hezbollah On Brink Of War - | Photo: AP
Israel-Hezbollah On Brink Of War? Tensions On The Rise After Heights Attack Kills 12

BY Danita Yadav

Based on data from Flightradar24, Turkey-based budget carrier SunExpress, Turkish Airlines subsidiary AJet, Greek carrier Aegean Airlines and Ethiopian Air have also allegedly suspended flight operations.

Jordan's primary airline service - Royal Jordanian has decided to suspend all flights to Beirut scheduled for July 29 and July 30. The airline added that an evaluation is underway to assess the security situation, based on which the couse of the flights will be determined.

Global Travel Advisories Updated For Lebanon

In light of the recent escalation between Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and Israel, countries across the globe have updated their travel advisories for Lebanon.

Foreigners in Lebanon have been advised to "exercise caution" and stay in contact with their respective embassies in case the security situation detorioates. Those looking to visit the Middle Eastern country have been urged to "avoid all travel".

India, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and other countries have issue similar advisories for their nationals in and outside Lebanon.

