5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Syria Amid Memories Of Deadly 2023 Temblor

There were no immediate reports of deaths. Local authorities in Hama and surrounding government-held areas reported no damages

syria earthquake 2023
Photo: AP
info_icon

An earthquake has shook central Syria, local authorities said, causing no major damages but rattling the nerves of residents who remembered last year's devastating temblor that struck northern Syria and Turkey.

Syria's National Center for Earthquakes on Monday said that a 5.5 magnitude quake struck 28 kilometres (17 miles) east of the city of Hama at 11.56 pm local time. The US Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 5.0 and said it had a depth of 10 kilometres.

There were no immediate reports of deaths. Local authorities in Hama and surrounding government-held areas reported no damages, Syria's state-run news agency SANA said. In the country's opposition-held northwest, the local civil defence agency known as the White Helmets also said there were no damages.

In Damascus and Beirut -- the capital of neighboring Lebanon, where the earthquake was also felt -- residents descended to the streets fearing a stronger quake that would collapse buildings. In Lebanon, nerves were already on edge due to fears of an escalation in the ongoing conflict between the militant group Hezbollah and Israeli forces that could pull the country into a full-on war.

On Feb. 6, 2023, a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Syria and Turkey, killing more than 59,000 people and worsening the devastation in already war-torn Syria.

Hama Health Director Maher Younes told the Sham FM radio station that 25 people suffered “minor and moderate injuries” as they panicked and attempted to escape the temblor.

