Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP Releases Candidates List For All 25 Lok Sabha Seats, 175 Assembly Constituencies | Details

Right ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha poll schedule today, the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP announced the list of candidates for all the 175 Assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh.
In the presence of party supremo Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the state's ruling party made the announcement at the grave of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy at Idupulupaya in Kadapa district.
The names of the Lok Sabha polls candidates were read out by Bapatla MP Nandigam while Revenue Minister D Prasada Rao did the same for the Assembly polls.
As per the list, B Jhansi Laxmi will contest from the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency while G Uma Bala be the candidate in Narasapuram and V Vijayasai Reddy will try his luck from Nellore.
As expected, incumbent MP Y S Avinash Reddy will contest from the Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency.