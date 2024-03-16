Elections

Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP Releases Candidates List For All 25 Lok Sabha Seats, 175 Assembly Constituencies | Details

In the presence of party supremo Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh's ruling party YSRCP announced the candidates list at the grave of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy at Idupulupaya in Kadapa district on Saturday.

Outlook Web Desk
March 16, 2024
YSRCP announcing poll candidates in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday | Photo: X/@YSRCParty
Right ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha poll schedule today, the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP announced the list of candidates for all the 175 Assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh.

In the presence of party supremo Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the state's ruling party made the announcement at the grave of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy at Idupulupaya in Kadapa district.

The names of the Lok Sabha polls candidates were read out by Bapatla MP Nandigam while Revenue Minister D Prasada Rao did the same for the Assembly polls.

As per the list, B Jhansi Laxmi will contest from the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency while G Uma Bala be the candidate in Narasapuram and V Vijayasai Reddy will try his luck from Nellore.

As expected, incumbent MP Y S Avinash Reddy will contest from the Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency.

