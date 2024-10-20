Wayanad Bypolls: Who Is Navya Haridas, BJP’s Candidate Against Priyanka Gandhi?

Wayanad is gearing up for a political battle as BJP's Navya Haridas goes head-to-head with Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the upcoming Lok Sabha bypolls. The election will be held on November 13, and all eyes will be on the results, expected on November 23.
Who is Navya Haridas?
At 39, Navya Haridas brings a strong background in local governance. She’s a two-time councillor in Kozhikode Corporation, where she also serves as the BJP parliamentary party leader. Her role doesn’t stop there—Haridas is also the state General Secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha.
With a BTech degree in Mechanical Engineering from KMCT Engineering College under her belt, Haridas has carved a path that’s a blend of technical knowledge and grassroots political experience. She made her first major electoral bid in 2021 when she ran for the Kozhikode South seat in the Kerala Assembly election, though she lost to Congress candidate Ahammad Devarkovil.
Following her nomination, Haridas made it clear that she believes Wayanad is in desperate need of progress. She didn’t hold back in pointing out that the Congress, which has long dominated the area, has failed to meet the people's expectations.
Having spent eight years in local politics, Haridas believes her experience gives her an edge in connecting with the community.
Why the Bypoll?
The bypoll in Wayanad was triggered after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who had won from both Wayanad and Raebareli, decided to retain his Raebareli seat, leaving Wayanad without a representative.
But Haridas isn't the only one eyeing the seat. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has named Sathyan Mokeri, a senior leader of the Communist Party of India (CPI), as their candidate. With this, Wayanad is set to become the stage for a three-way contest, making it one of the most closely watched political races in Kerala.