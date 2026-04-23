Vijay Demands Extended Polling Hours as Transport Chaos Strands Tamil Nadu Voters

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay being greeted by supporters upon his arrival at the airport, before heading to Karaikudi for an election campaign ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, in Madurai. | Photo: PTI

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay being greeted by supporters upon his arrival at the airport, before heading to Karaikudi for an election campaign ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, in Madurai. | Photo: PTI