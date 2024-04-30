Elections

Union Minister Piyush Goyal Files Nomination From Mumbai North LS Seat

Accompanied by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Goyal submitted his nomination papers before the returning officer in Bandra. This is the first time that Goyal is contesting the Lok Sabha poll.

Piyush Goyal files nomination Photo: X/@PiyushGoyal
Union minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday filed his nomination papers from the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat.

He is currently the Leader of House in the Rajya Sabha.

Talking to reporters here, Goyal claimed the Congress is a "failed" party without any leadership or policy.

The Congress has so far not announced any candidate from the Mumbai North seat.

CM Shinde said Goyal's victory is assured, as he highlighted the work done by the state government in the last two years and by the Narendra Modi-led dispensation at the Centre in 10 years.

The 'Mahayuti' (ruling alliance in Maharashtra comprising the Shiv Sena led by Shinde, BJP and Ajit Pawar-headed NCP) will win all the six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai, the CM said.

Polling in the six parliamentary constituencies in Mumbai will be held on May 20.

