Rahul Gandhi Accuses Centre Of Failing To Run Promised Bihar-Bound Trains During Festive Season

Rahul Gandhi says Centre promised 12,000 Bihar-bound trains but ran far fewer during festive season.
Congress claims train travel is overcrowded and “inhuman” during Diwali, Bhai Dooj, and Chhath.
Bihar Assembly polls on 6 and 11 November coincide with criticism over festive travel arrangements.
The Congress on Saturday criticised the Centre for allegedly failing to run sufficient special trains to Bihar during the festive season, accusing it of misleading voters ahead of the state elections and citing “helpless travellers” as evidence of the NDA’s “deceitful policies”, PTI reported.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said trains to Bihar are overcrowded and tickets are extremely difficult to obtain, describing travel during the festive period as “inhuman”. He emphasised that safe and dignified travel is a right, not a privilege.
Gandhi highlighted the overcrowding on trains, claiming that many services are running at 200 per cent capacity, with passengers hanging from doors and roofs. He questioned the government’s claims about running 12,000 special trains and said the issue worsens each year, forcing people to travel in “deplorable conditions”.
He also linked the issue to the lack of employment and opportunities in Bihar, stating that the state’s citizens would not have to migrate if jobs and a dignified life were available locally. Gandhi shared a video montage contrasting crowded railway stations and trains with Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off trains.
At a press conference alongside Congress MP Abhay Dubey, Akhilesh Prasad Singh said Chhath holds special significance for Bihar and its people. “There was initial relief when Modi and the Railway Minister announced 12,000 special trains, but only 1,500 were actually run,” Singh alleged. He accused the Modi government of misleading voters and playing with people’s faith.
Singh added that Bihar continues to lag in development, attributing the situation to both Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Dubey said the NDA government has caused immense hardship for passengers during the festive season, contrasting the crowded trains with the luxurious travel options available to political leaders. He warned that voters would hold the government accountable.
Earlier this week, the railway ministry released a schedule of 12,011 special train trips between 1 October and 30 November to handle the festive rush. On average, 196 special trains operate daily, with the highest number of 280 on 18 October and the lowest of 166 on 8 October, PTI reported.
Railway officials said they worked closely with all zones and divisions, retrieving coaches from repair and ensuring their fitness, to enable timely travel for passengers across 70 divisions. BJP president J P Nadda had earlier stated at a public rally in Bihar that 12,000 special trains were being run to meet the Chhath travel demand.
The 243-member Bihar Assembly is set to go to polls in two phases on 6 and 11 November, with results scheduled for 14 November.