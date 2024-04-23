Elections

Pulivendula YSRCP Leaders File One Set Of Nominations On Behalf Of Jagan Mohan Reddy In

Reddy is contesting from Pulivendula Assembly constituency in Kadapa district.

Advertisement

YSRCP leaders from Pulivendula filed a set of nominations
info_icon

YSRCP leaders from Pulivendula on Monday filed a set of nominations on behalf of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Reddy is contesting from Pulivendula Assembly constituency in Kadapa district. He is expected to file another set of nomination personally on April 25 after completing his election canvassing bus tour, a note from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

On Monday, 112 nominations were filed for the Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh, including the nomination of P Chandra Sekhar, who declared assets worth Rs 5,785 crore.

Chandra Sekhar, a doctor and TDP’s Guntur Lok Sabha candidate, will take on YSRCP’s K Venkata Rosaiah.

Advertisement

BJP’s K Geetha has filed her nomination for Araku (ST) Lok Sabha constituency, said a press release from the Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office. Geetha will compete with YSRCP’s C Tanuja Rani.

TDP’s M Sri Bharat filed his nomination for Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency, who will take on YSRCP’s B Jhansi Lakshmi. Lakshmi also filed her nomination today.

Similarly, former Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president G Rudra Raju has filed his nomination for Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituency.

K Srinivas from the ruling YSRCP filed his nomination for Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and the counting of votes will be held on June 4.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Virat Kohli 'No Ball' Controversy Explained | Why Was The RCB Star Given Out Against KKR
  2. Stargazers' Guide: Lyrid Meteor Shower Peaks Amidst Pink Moon Spectacle This Week. See The Remaining 2024 Celestial Events Calendar Here!
  3. Sports Highlights April 22: Indian Squash Star Saurav Ghosal Announces Retirement From Professional Circuit
  4. Manushi Chhillar On Box Office Failure Of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’: I Have Made My Peace With It
  5. The Elephant Can Remember: How The BSP Is Looking To Reinvent Itself This Poll Season
  6. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Teaser: Makers Introduce Amitabh Bachchan As The Immortal Ashwatthama In Prabhas’ Sci-Fi Film
  7. Lok Sabha Elections: Congress Seeks EC Action Against PM Modi's 'Wealth Redistribution' Remark
  8. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami