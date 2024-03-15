Elections

Madras HC Greenlights PM Modi's Coimbatore March 18 Roadshow, But Conditions Apply | Details

Citing various reasons, including security risks, communal sensitivity, exams, and public inconvenience, the district police administration of Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore earlier had refused to grant permission for PM Modi's roadshow.

Outlook Web Desk
March 15, 2024
PTI
PM Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI
info_icon

After an initial denial from the Coimbatore police, the Madras High Court on Friday finally greenlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, scheduled for March 18.

What did Madras HC say?

The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Coimbatore Police to grant permission to the four kilometer roadshow on March 18 with "reasonable conditions".

Hearing a petition filed by Coimbatore's BJP President, J Ramesh Kumar, challenging an order of the Assistant Commissioner, RS Puram Range, denying permission for the roadshow, Justice N Anand Venkatesh issued the directive.

The judge on Friday directed the officer to grant the permission and provide necessary police protection, besides imposing reasonable conditions.

What are the 'reasonable conditions'?

  • Thlist of conditions include the route through which the roadshow will take place and the distance to be covered.

  • According to the judge, one such condition shall be that no flex boards will be allowed to be erected by the organisers during the event

  • The petitioner shall comply with the conditions imposed by the Assistant Commissioner.

  • All concerned shall ensure that the road show takes place in a smooth manner without giving rise to any law and order problem or cause any concerns to the safety and security of the Prime Minister, the judge added.

