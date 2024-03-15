PM Modi To Hold Roadshow In Hyderabad Today
Advertisement
EC To Announce Poll Dates Soon
The Election Commission is set to announce the dates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 soon. As per 2019 polls taking place in later half of April had the dates announced by March 10. Some media reports suggest that the dates will be announced on March 16 or 17.
Advertisement
EC Releases Electoral Bond Data
The list of companies purchasing electoral bonds for political contributions comprise of corporate heavyweights. However, the biggest donor, as per the list is from a lesser-known lottery company, Future Gaming and Hotel Services.
Among the more recognizable names are steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal, Bharti Airtel led by Sunil Bharti Mittal, Vedanta chaired by Anil Agarwal, as well as ITC, Mahindra and Mahindra, DLF, PVR, and a host of other prominent figures including the Birlas, Bajajs, Jindals, Spicejet, IndiGo, and the Goenkas.