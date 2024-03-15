National

Elections 2024 Live: EC Releases Electoral Bond Data, To Announce LS Poll Dates Soon

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 News Live Updates: The Election Commission is expected to announce the dates for the Lok Sabha polls soon, as per media reports and the timeline of earlier poll years. The election body also released the long-anticipated electoral bonds data to the public to disclose the donors of the major political parties in the country. Get real-time updates on the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 as they happen. Stay informed with live coverage and analysis on Outlook India.

March 15, 2024
March 15, 2024
PM Modi To Hold Roadshow In Hyderabad Today

EC To Announce Poll Dates Soon

The Election Commission is set to announce the dates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 soon. As per 2019 polls taking place in later half of April had the dates announced by March 10. Some media reports suggest that the dates will be announced on March 16 or 17.

EC Releases Electoral Bond Data

The list of companies purchasing electoral bonds for political contributions comprise of corporate heavyweights. However, the biggest donor, as per the list is from a lesser-known lottery company, Future Gaming and Hotel Services.

Among the more recognizable names are steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal, Bharti Airtel led by Sunil Bharti Mittal, Vedanta chaired by Anil Agarwal, as well as ITC, Mahindra and Mahindra, DLF, PVR, and a host of other prominent figures including the Birlas, Bajajs, Jindals, Spicejet, IndiGo, and the Goenkas.

