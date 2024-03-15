National

Elections 2024 Live: EC Releases Electoral Bond Data, To Announce LS Poll Dates Soon

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 News Live Updates: The Election Commission is expected to announce the dates for the Lok Sabha polls soon, as per media reports and the timeline of earlier poll years. The election body also released the long-anticipated electoral bonds data to the public to disclose the donors of the major political parties in the country. Get real-time updates on the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 as they happen. Stay informed with live coverage and analysis on Outlook India.