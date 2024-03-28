Elections

Notification Issued For Second Phase Of Polling In 3 Bengal LS Seats

Voting will take place in the Darjeeling, Raiganj and Balurghat Lok Sabha constituencies in the second phase.

Advertisement

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Notification issued for second phase polling in West Bengal Seats
info_icon

The Election Commission on Thursday issued notification for the second phase of polling in three parliamentary constituencies of West Bengal on April 26.

Voting will take place in the Darjeeling, Raiganj and Balurghat Lok Sabha constituencies in the second phase.

"The notification for the three Lok Sabha constituencies going for polls in the second phase has been issued today," an EC official told PTI.

The notable candidates in the second phase are BJP's West Bengal president and sitting MP from Balurghat, Sukanta Majumdar, who is pitted against TMC's Biplab Mitra.

In the Darjeeling constituency, the TMC has nominated Gopal Lama against BJP MP Raju Bista.

Advertisement

BJP’s Kurseong MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma, however, has announced that he would contest as an independent candidate against the party’s official nominee from the Darjeeling seat.

Sharma had earlier told PTI that he would remain within the BJP while contesting as an independent, and the party can take any disciplinary action it desires, but he does not intend to sever ties with the party on his own.

Raiganj MLA Krishna Kalyani has been nominated as the TMC candidate for the Lok Sabha segment. The BJP has fielded Kartik Pal while Imran Ali Ramz, popular knows as Victor, is contesting on a Congress ticket.

Advertisement

The last date for filing of nominations is April 4, while the scrutiny and the last date for withdrawal of candidature are April 5 and April 8, respectively.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World Live: PV Sindhu Takes On Huang Yu-Hsun In Madrid Spain Masters Round Of 16
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest LIVE: Kejriwal To Make 'Big Reveal' On Liquor Scam Today; HC Rejects PIL Seeking His Removal As CM