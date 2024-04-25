Elections

Nomination Process For LS, Assembly Polls Ends In Andhra Pradesh

The Election Commission facilitated the filing of nominations between April 18 and 25.

Filing of nominations for the Lok Sabha and Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections concludes
The deadline for filing of nominations for the Lok Sabha and Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections drew to a close on Thursday.

As many as 653 nominations were filed for the Lok Sabha polls and 3,682 for Assembly till Wednesday, AP Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena said told PTI.

Total number of nominations will emerge later after factoring in the nomination papers filed on Thursday as well.

While the poll body will scrutinise them on April 26, the last date for withdrawing nominations is April 29.

A maximum of four sets of nominations per candidate were allowed, who could contest a maximum of only two seats.

Several key leaders who filed their nominations for the upcoming high octane electoral battle include YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y S Sharmila.

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief D Purandeswari, Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan, former chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh N Kiran Kumar Reddy and others have also filed their nominations.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13.

