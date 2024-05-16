Elections

Lok Sabha Elections: Poll Officials Check CM Shinde’s Luggage In Nashik

The bag-check comes days after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut alleged that the CM carried bags stashed with cash in a helicopter.

Video posted on X/ANI
The officials did not find anything objectionable in Shinde’s bags. Photo: Video posted on X/ANI
info_icon

Poll officials on Thursday checked the luggage of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on his arrival at a helipad in Nashik, days after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut alleged that the CM carried bags stashed with cash in a helicopter.

The officials did not find anything objectionable in Shinde’s bags.

“I carry this much luggage. It contains my clothes. I have brought bags even today,” Shinde told reporters when asked about his bags being checked.

Shinde was in Nashik to seek support for incumbent MP Hemant Godse who has been renominated by Shiv Sena. He also took part in a motorcycle rally in the city.

Raut on Monday had alleged that Shinde carried bags stuffed with cash in a helicopter to Nashik. He had posted a video on X, showing Shinde alighting from a helicopter and some persons around him carrying large bags.

“If they claim to have the support of the people, then why do they need money to entice voters,” Raut had asked during a media interaction.

“The authorities have time to probe our helicopters, but no action is taken against these people," he had added.

After nothing suspicious was found in his bags on Thursday, Shinde also said, “Some people work secretly. Eknath Shinde works openly. Now, what went outside from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation standing committee will also come to the fore (referring to alleged corruption in BMC),” he added.

Meanwhile, members of Sena (UBT) shouted slogans and showed their party symbol ‘flaming torch’ at Marathon Chowk on Gangapur Road when Shinde’s rally was passing through the area. Shinde responded by making a gesture of ‘bow and arrow’, the Shiv Sena's symbol.

This prompted the authorities to step up security at the Sena (UBT) office in the Shalimar Chowk area to avoid a confrontation between the rival Senas when the rally passed from there.

Nashik is among the 13 Lok Sabha seats that will go to polls in the fifth phase on May 20, marking the conclusion of general elections in Maharashtra. Votes will be counted on June 4.

