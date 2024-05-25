Elections

Anantnag-Rajouri Voting: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Says Party's Polling Agents 'Arrested', Holds Protest

The protestors raised slogans against the Jammu and Kashmir administration and demanded that those detained be immediately released.

PTI
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti protesting outside Bijbehara police station. Photo: PTI
info_icon

As voting for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections is underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri seat, PDP chief and party candidate Mehbooba Mufti staged a protest outside a police station in the district.

Track Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting LIVE

She alleged that her party's polling agents and workers are being "targeted and arrested", adding that the outgoing calls on her mobile phone have been suspended.

"Our PDP polling agents are being targeted and being arrested. We are asking the reason but they aren’t saying anything. If they are so afraid of me going to the Parliament, then LG sir should tell me not to fight elections," Mufti said while protesting outside Anantnag's Bijbehara police station.

The protestors raised slogans against the Jammu and Kashmir administration and demanded that those detained be immediately released.

However, police said that those who are detained are overground workers (OGWs) and the action was taken to ensure prevention of any untoward incident.

Further, the PDP candidate said, "They are lying. They have been given the responsibility to rig the elections."

She said that this is being done to "induce" fear in the minds of the people so that Kashmiri's don't come out and cast their votes. Mufti said "they know that if the people of South Kashmir come out and vote then Mehbooba Mufti will win and will go to Parliament."

"They can't tolerate me in the Parliament," she claimed. Mufti is among the 20 candidates contesting from the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency.

Officials said that police and civil officers rushed to the scene of the protest and tried to persuade the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief for over an hour to life the blockade. But they remained unsuccessful in convincing her.

Police personnel had to resort to mild lathi charge to disperse the increasing crowd of onlookers, they added.

Meanwhile, Mufti left the protest site for a brief period to cast her vote.

"Many of our PDP polling agents & workers are being detained just before voting. When the families went to the police stations they are being told that its being done at the behest of SSP Anantnag & DIG South Kashmir. We’ve written to @ECISVEEP hoping for their timely intervention. @PMOIndia @AmitShah," the PDP chief said in a post on X.

Officials said that Mufti is still at the protest site, adding that additional forces have been called to keep the situation under control.

(With agency inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Take Care Of...': Arvind Kejriwal Attacks Pak Leader Over Remark On LS Polls; Says 'Won't Tolerate Interference'
  2. Tripura Tribal Woman Sells Newborn Due To Extreme Poverty, Reunited After Oppn Leader's Intervention
  3. Tripura Govt Issues Heavy Rain Alert In All Eight Districts
  4. 'Can See How Centre Is Functioning': Karnataka Govt Questions Delay Over MEA Notice To Prajwal Revanna
  5. US Ambassador Eric Garcetti Proposes Development Of "QUAD Satellite" With India-US Partnership
Entertainment News
  1. Ranveer Singh Walks Out Of Prasanth Varma’s ‘Rakshas’ Due To Creative Differences? Here’s What We Know
  2. ‘Bigg Boss 17’ Winner Munawar Faruqui Hospitalised, Comedian's Close Friend Shares Picture
  3. Karan Johar Gives Special Gift To Fans On His Birthday; Announces New Project As Director
  4. Chitrangda Singh Casts Her Vote, Calls Upon All To Exercise Most Important Right
  5. Karan Mehra Describes Title Of New Show 'Pukaar-Dil Se Dil Tak' As Call Of A Wolf Pack
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu Beats B Ongbamrungphan To Seal Her Spot In Malaysia Masters Final
  2. IPL 2024 Final: Knight Riders With 'Quality Spin' Start As Favourites
  3. Kanika Siwach Shines As Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team Beats Belgium 4-2 In Shootout
  4. Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Final Preview
  5. World Para Athletics C'ships: India Bags Silver, Bronze In F46 Javelin After Protest
World News
  1. Al Roker Freezes Internet By Participating In Viral "Boyfriend" Trend
  2. Papua New Guinea Landslide: Over 300 'Buried', Rescue Ops Underway; Roads, Highway Blocked | Latest Updates
  3. China Warns Taiwan Of War As They Test Ability To 'Seize Power' Through Drills
  4. US' New $275 Million Package For Kyiv; Putin Allegedly Ready For Ceasefire | Latest On Russia-Ukraine War
  5. Kabosu, 'Doge' Meme Icon And Shiba Inu Dog Who Inspired Dogecoin Face, Dies At 18
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting LIVE: 1 PM Voter Turnout At 39.14%; West Bengal, Jharkhand See Highest Turnout
  2. Anasuya Sengupta Becomes First Indian Actor To Win Best Actress At Cannes
  3. Pretty In Pink! Preity Zinta Turns Head As She Graces Cannes 2024 Red Carpet In A Gorgeous Saree
  4. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Vineet Raina AKA Dev Shekawat Quits The Show Due To THIS Reason
  5. Chhattisgarh: 1 Killed, 6 Injured In Blast At Bemetara's Explosives Manufacturing Factory
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu Beats B Ongbamrungphan To Seal Her Spot In Malaysia Masters Final
  7. Anantnag-Rajouri Voting: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Says Party's Polling Agents 'Arrested', Holds Protest