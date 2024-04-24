Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: 'If Congress Is Nothing, Why Should PM Bother', Asks Kharge Over Modi's Controversial Remarks

Arunachal Assembly Elections: Repoll Underway At 8 Polling Stations
Repolling at eight polling stations in four assembly constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh is underway amid elaborate security arrangements. The repolling was necessitated following reports of violence, including damage to electronic voting machines (EVMs), during the simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the northeastern state on April 19, an official said.
The Election Commission ordered repolling to Sario under the Bameng assembly constituency in East Kameng district, Longte Loth in the Nyapin segment in Kurung Kumey, and Bogne and Molom booths under the Rumgong seat in Siang.
Dingser, Bogiya Siyum, Jimbari and Lengi under the Nacho constituency in Upper Subansiri are also on the list of booths where repolling is underway.
The polling began at 6 AM and is scheduled to end at 2 PM, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Sain said, adding that all eligible voters would be allowed to cast votes after issuing slips if voting is not completed on time.
Advertisement
Lok Sabha Elections: WCongress Chief Kharge Asks Ehere's The Black Money
Addressing a press conference in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, Congress president Mallikajun Kharge said: "...Narendra Modi had said that I will give Rs 15 lakh to every family. I will bring back the black money that Congress has kept abroad. Where is that money? ...In the next election, he said that I would double the income of farmers. Where is the double income of farmers?... Now he is again saying Modi's guarantee...What is Modi's guarantee? Modi's guarantee is that he will not fulfil the promises he is making...This is Modi's guarantee..."
Advertisement
LS Polls News: 'If Congress Is Nothing, Why Should PM Bother', Asks Kharge
Addressing a press conference in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, Congress president Mallikajun Kharge asked if Congress was nothing then why should the PM bother. His remarks came amid controversy over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's repeated attacks on Congress and claims that the Grand Old Party wants to "redistribute the wealth of the country's people."
"I hope whatever the undercurrent, I can say, it is not visible, but Modiji is afraid of these 'invisible' voters who will come out in the elections. That's why Modiji always criticises the Congress. If Congress is nothing, why should he bother? He says 'abki baar 400 paar', if you have got 400 (seats) this time... if you have so much confidence, why are you taking corrupt people in your party?" Kharge said.
LISTEN IN
Lok Sabha Election News: Where Are The Missing Voters Of Nagaland?
A people's movement is brewing in Eastern Nagaland where over four lakh voters are believed to have abstained from voting in the first phase of the general elections last Friday. The mass boycott resulted in a significant dip in voter turnout, from 83 per cent in 2019 to 56.91 per cent this time.
The movement, led by the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO), seeks the creation of a separate territory called "Frontier Nagaland," with its own legislature, executive, and financial powers. READ FULL REPORT
Advertisement
Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi's Rallies In Madhya Pradesh Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will address two rallies in Sagar and Betul Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh and hold a roadshow in state's Bhopal.
Sagar, Betul and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh will go to polls in the third phase on May 7. The BJP had won these three seats in the 2019 general elections.
It will be PM Modi's fifth visit to the state in the last 18 days. He had kickstarted his party's poll campaign in MP on April 7 with a roadshow in Jabalpur.
Advertisement
Lok Sabha Election Phase 2 News: Campaigning To End Today
Campaigning for the Phase 2 of Lok Sabha elections 2024 will end today, April 24, two days before the voting day. Phase 2 voting will be taking place on April 26 in 89 constituencies across 13 states and Union Territories.
Voting will take place in these states in Phase 2: Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir.
Advertisement
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: In Amethi, Smriti Irani Takes 'Jija' Jibe At Rahul Again
Speaking in her constituency - Uttar Pradesh's Amethi - Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani poked fun at Rahul Gandhi and said that he does not know anything about the constituency, adding that there is one thing to worry about that is his brother-in-law [Robert Vadra] "knows Jagdishpur", a town in Amethi.
"... There is one thing to worry about, whether Rahul Gandhi knows something or not, his brother-in-law knows Jagdishpur. People of Jagdishpur need to beware now. If his brother-in-law knows Jagdishpur, every village, every house, every person now needs to hide their property papers," Smriti Irani said.
Rober Vadra had earlier indicated his keenness to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Amethi. Vadra, businessman and husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, had said that the people of Amethi expect him to represent their constituency if he thinks of becoming a member of Parliament.
Election 2024 LIVE Updates: SC Verdict Today On Pleas Seeking Full EVM Vote Verification Using VVPAT Slips'
The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce today certain directions on a batch of pleas seeking complete cross-verification of votes cast using EVMs with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT).
An Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) is a device for recording votes and is used in India for voting in elections. An Electronic Voting Machine consists of two Units – a Control Unit and a Balloting Unit – joined by a five-meter cable. Since 2010, the Election Commission has been phasing in a third unit called the VVPAT or the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail, which allows voters to verify that their votes have been recorded correctly by printing a paper receipt.
In accordance with an order by the Supreme Court of India, April 8, 2019, the Commission has mandated VVPAT slips count of five randomly selected polling stations in each assembly constituency/segment of the parliamentary constituency of the states/UTs by the returning officer, by draw of lot in presence of candidates/their counting agents and ECI observer, for verification of the result obtained from the control unit.
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta is scheduled to pronounce the directions on the plea in which order was reserved by the apex court on April 18.
Underscoring the importance of voter satisfaction and trust in the electoral system, the top court had during the hearing told petitioners, who sought its direction to go back to using ballot papers not to suspect the efficacy of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and appreciate if the Election Commission does good work.
Election FAQs: How To Vote
A person is eligible to vote in India after attaining the age of 18. An eligible voter can vote only if their name appears in the voter list, also known as Electoral Roll.
Election commission of India offers online voter registration for Indian citizens who have attained the age of 18 on the qualifying date (1 Jan, 1 April, 1 July and 1 Oct of the year of revision of electoral roll). Citizen, can enroll themselves as General Voter and fill Form 6 online at National Voters' Service Portal. The form can be checked HERE - https://voters.eci.gov.in/
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi's April 6 Hyderabad Speech Goes Viral Amid PM Modi Remark Row
As political storm remains on over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alleged "hate speech" at a recent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) election rally in which he made claims of Congress planning to "redistribute wealth of the people", a video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from an April 6 party meeting has gone viral, where he is heard saying mentioning something similar.
On April 6, a day after the Congress released its manifesto, Rahul Gandhi at a rally in Hyderabad had said if voted to power, the party will conduct a financial and institutional survey to ascertain the distribution of wealth among the people in the country. READ MORE HERE
Listen To Rahul Gandhi's Statement:
Election FAQs: How to Register to Vote in India?
All Indian citizens of 18 years and above can register themselves to vote in the general elections. To register, one must download Form 6 from the National Voters' Service Portal or receive one from your local Booth Level Officer.
Fill in details such as your Aadhar details, address, educational qualification and other details. Attach all proof needed and submit the form.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE News: PM Says Congress Makes Listening To Hanuman Chalisa A Crime
Amid row over his 'wealth distribution' and 'mangalsutra' remarks against Congress, PM Modi made another controversial statement on Tuesday and said in the rule of Congress, "even listening to Hanuman Chalisa becomes a crime".
PM Modi was referring to a March incident in Congress-ruled Karnataka's Bengaluru wherein a a shopkeeper was allegedly assaulted by a few men for playing the 'Hanuman Chalisa' over loudspeaker during ‘Azaan’.
LISTEN HERE
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE News: Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back At PM Modi Over 'Mangalsutra' Remark
Countering Prime Minister Narendra Modi's repeated claims that the Congress will sell 'mangalsutra' of the women of India if voted to power, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday asked the public if the party ever snatched people's gold or 'mangalsutra' in the 55 years it was in power. She added that her mother has sacrificed her 'mangalsutra' for the country.
Addressing a rally in Karnataka's Bengaluru, Priyanka Gandhi said: "From last two days it is being said that Congress Party wants to snatch your 'Mangalsutra' and your gold from you. The country has been independent for 70 years and there has been a Congress government for 55 years. Did anyone snatch your gold, 'Mangalsutra'?"
"During the war, Indira Gandhi [Priyanka Gandhi's grandmother] gave her gold to the country. Meri maa [Sonia Gandhi] ka 'Mangalsutra' is desh ko kurbaan hua hai...The truth is that these [BJP] people cannot understand the struggle of women..."
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: Amid 'Hate Speech' Backlash, PM Modi Repeats 'Snatch Property' Charge On Cong
Unaffected by the backlash over his 'minority' remark on the Congress manifesto that is being termed 'divisive' and 'hate speech', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday repeated for, the third straight day, his claims that the Grand Old Party wants to "distribute" Indians' property and resources among "selected people".
PM Modi on Sunday triggered a debate after making a statement at a rally in Rajasthan, which triggered reactions by a section of people and the Congress party. Addressing the rally in Rajasthan's Banswara on Sunday, PM Modi said the Congress plans to give people's hard-earned money and valuables to "infiltrators" and "those who have more children", naming the Muslim community.
Here's What PM Modi Said Yesterday | LISTEN IN
Lok Sabha Election News: When Will Phase 2 Voting Take Place
The Phase 2 voting for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will take place on Friday, April 26. Voting will take place in 89 constituencies across 13 states and Union Territories.
Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: UP CM Yogi Says Congress 'Promised Sharia Law'
Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday that the Congress says "they will implement Sharia law, which means they want to create a threat to the Constitution made by Babasaheb Ambedkar."
Yogi Adityanath's statement amid the controversy over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks made multiple times that the Congress was planning to "redistribute the wealth" of the people of the country and sell off women's 'mangalsutra' to achieve the same.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Full Schedule Of General Polls
The schedule for Lok Sabha elections 2024 was announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 16. The voting for Lok Sabha elections 2024 is taking place in seven phases, starting April 19 and the counting of votes will take place on June 4.
While voting for Phase 1 took place on April 19, polling for Phase 2 to Phase 7 will take place on: April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.
Phase 1/April 19 - 21 states/UTs - 102 constituencies
Phase 2/April 26 - 13 states/UTs - 89 constituencies
Phase 3/May 7 - 12 states/UTs - 12 constituencies
Phase 4/May 13 - 10 states/UTs - 96 constituencies
Phase 5/May 20 - 8 states/UTs - 49 constituencies
Phase 6/May 25 - 7 states/UTs - 57 constituencies
Phase 7/June 1 - 8 states/UTs - 57 constituencies
Lok Sabha Election News: The Row Over PM Modi's Remark
PM Modi on Sunday triggered a debate after making a statement at a rally in Rajasthan, which triggered reactions by a section of people and the Congress party. Addressing the rally in Rajasthan's Banswara on Sunday, PM Modi said the Congress plans to give people's hard-earned money and valuables to "infiltrators" and "those who have more children", naming the Muslim community.
"This urban Naxal mindset, my mothers and sisters, they will not even leave your 'mangalsutra'. They can go to that level," PM Modi had said on Sunday, after which Congress said it would "educate" the Prime Minister about its manifesto.
PM Modi repeated his statement again on Monday and Tuesday despite being slammed by the Opposition and a section of people for alleged "hate speech".