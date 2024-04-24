Elections

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: 'If Congress Is Nothing, Why Should PM Bother', Asks Kharge Over Modi's Controversial Remarks

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going all out attacking the Congress, with now Uttar Pradesh chief minister and saffron party leader Yogi Adityanath claiming that the Grand Old party promised 'Sharia' law in its manifesto. This remark on Tuesday came amid the controversy over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks made multiple times that the Congress was planning to "redistribute the wealth" of the people of the country and sell off women's 'mangalsutra' to achieve the same. In other news, the Supreme Court is likely to pronounce today certain directions on a batch of pleas seeking complete cross-verification of votes cast using EVMs with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT).