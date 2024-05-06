Elections

Karnataka: Case Against BJP Chief Nadda, IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya For ‘Inciting Communal Hatred’

Karnataka: The FIR was registered in connection with a video posted on BJP Karnataka's social media page showing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah providing larger funds to Muslims.

PTI
BJP Chief JP Nadda | Photo: PTI
info_icon

A case has been reportedly registered on Monday against BJP chief JP Nadda, the party's Karnataka unit chief BY Vijayendra and the party's IT cell chief Amit Malviya for allegedly inciting communal hatred.

Reports said the FIR was registered in connection with a video posted on BJP Karnataka's social media page showing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah providing larger funds to Muslims.

Earlier, the video was posted by the BJP's Karnataka unit on Saturday, May 4. The video consists of caricatures of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Siddaramaiah putting an egg marked 'Muslim' on a bird's nest. After the egg hatches, Rahul Gandhi feeds 'funds' to the 'Muslim' hatchling while others strive for it.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress's legal unit team member, Ramesh Babu, filed a complaint urging action in the matter.

The FIR extends to Nadda, Vijayendra, and Malaviya concerning these allegations.

Earlier, the Karnataka Congress filed a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer of the state in connection with the video.

In his reaction, Amit Malviya asked whether Congress expect "to slip in draconian promises in their manifesto and not get called out".

He further added that the Congress should thank the BJP for taking their manifesto to the people "in a manner that even they couldn’t".

"... So take a chill pill. India has seen through your sinister plans. Now face the electorate and perish," Malviya said in a post on X.

The BJP has consistently been attacking the Congress, comparing the latter's manifesto to that of the Muslim League.

