Elections

'Congress Will Give Your Children's Property to Muslims': BJP's Anurag Thakur During UP Rally

The BJP leader stated that the Congress is aiming to split the nation along religious and regional lines with the influence of the 'tukde tukde gang'.

Advertisement

-
Anurag Thakur during LS campaigns Photo: -
info_icon

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur stated on Saturday that foreign influence is evident in the Congress's manifesto, which aims to "wants to give property of your children to the Muslims".

"It is for the public to decide that your property should go to your children or the Muslims. We have given equal rights to the Muslims from toilets, to houses to gas cylinders to food but not in the name of religion," Thakur said addressing a gathering in Hamirpur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Aligarh - PTI
PM 'Minority' Remark Row: Day After Controversial Cong Manifesto Claim, Modi Goes For It Again | What He Said

BY Outlook Web Desk

Advertisement

The BJP leader stated that the Congress is aiming to split the nation along religious and regional lines.

He also mentioned that the Congress has been influenced by the 'tukde tukde gang', leaving it up to the public to choose whether to support the forces that divide or unite the country.

"I want to ask Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that when Rajiv Gandhi became the prime minister of the Country, there was a rule that 55 per cent of property of former prime minister Indira Gandhi would go to the government treasury but Rajiv Gandhi changed the law to save his property," he alleged.

Advertisement

The BJP leader also emphasized that Prime Minister Modi's achievement of providing 33 per cent reservation for women is significant, highlighting the lack of respect for women during the 55 years of Congress party rule.

Congress moves Election Commission against Prime Minister Narendra Modi | - PTI
Congress Moves ECI Against PM Modi For Comparing Party’s Manifesto To Muslim League

BY Outlook Web Desk

Thakur said India has progressed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and has become stronger in the world.

Thakur asserted that it is now the responsibility of all party members to support Modi by sending all four MPs from the state and electing the six MLAs in the upcoming June 1 bye-election.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. South Karnataka Heads For Polls Amid Farmers’ Outrage Over Drought, Cauvery Dispute And Saffronisation Attempts
  2. BJP Faces Formidable Challenge In Politically Fractured Maharashtra
  3. LS Polls: Rahul Gandhi, Arun Govil, Shashi Tharoor Among Bigwigs In Fray In Phase 2 | Key Candidates & Seats
  4. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  5. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces In The Fray For Phase Two
  6. 969 Mn Voters, 543 Seats, 7 Weeks: India's Lok Sabha Elections, World's Largest Democratic Excercise, In Numbers
  7. Sports Updates Highlights: Nethra Kumanan Secures India's 2nd Paris Olympics Quota In Sailing
  8. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know