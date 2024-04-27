'Congress Will Give Your Children's Property to Muslims': BJP's Anurag Thakur During UP Rally

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur stated on Saturday that foreign influence is evident in the Congress's manifesto, which aims to "wants to give property of your children to the Muslims".
"It is for the public to decide that your property should go to your children or the Muslims. We have given equal rights to the Muslims from toilets, to houses to gas cylinders to food but not in the name of religion," Thakur said addressing a gathering in Hamirpur.
Advertisement
The BJP leader stated that the Congress is aiming to split the nation along religious and regional lines.
He also mentioned that the Congress has been influenced by the 'tukde tukde gang', leaving it up to the public to choose whether to support the forces that divide or unite the country.
"I want to ask Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that when Rajiv Gandhi became the prime minister of the Country, there was a rule that 55 per cent of property of former prime minister Indira Gandhi would go to the government treasury but Rajiv Gandhi changed the law to save his property," he alleged.
Advertisement
The BJP leader also emphasized that Prime Minister Modi's achievement of providing 33 per cent reservation for women is significant, highlighting the lack of respect for women during the 55 years of Congress party rule.
Thakur said India has progressed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and has become stronger in the world.
Thakur asserted that it is now the responsibility of all party members to support Modi by sending all four MPs from the state and electing the six MLAs in the upcoming June 1 bye-election.