Haryana Polls: BJP's Shruti Choudhry, Ex-CM's Granddaughter, Ahead Of Cousin In Tosham

As per the latest updates BJP candidate Shruti Choudhry, contesting from the Tosham seat, is currently in the lead with 76,414 votes. Her main competitor, Anirudh Chaudhary from the Congress, has secured 62,157 votes and is in second place.
The election results show the BJP making gains in Haryana while leading in 50 seats and the Congress is maintaining a lead in 35 seats across the state. Early trends indicated a favorable outlook for the Congress, with key candidates including former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, leading in Rohtak, and the current Chief Minister, who is leading in Kurukshetra.
In Tosham, two significant candidates are contesting against each other: Shruti Choudhry, and Anirudh Chaudhary, grandchildren of Bansi Lal, former Chief Minister of Haryana, who had served the position thrice and held prominent roles in the central government. The current contest in Tosham reflects a family rivalry, as Shruti and Anirudh stand against each other.
In June 2024, she switched to the BJP alongside her mother due to growing differences with Congress leadership. The Tosham seat was previously held by Kiran Choudhry, who resigned last month to pursue a Rajya Sabha seat, which she won unopposed.
Shruti's opponent and cousin Anirudh Choudhry, the Congress candidate for Tosham, is the son of Ranbir Singh Mahendra. He is the former treasurer of the BCCI. He had faced several controversies during his tenure as treasurer including allegations of resisting the implementation of the Lodha reforms. However, he has consistently denied the claims.