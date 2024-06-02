‘Useless Talks’: Prashant Kishor's First Reaction After Exit Polls Predict Massive Win For BJP-Led NDA

Political analyst Prashant Kishor has dismissed exit poll predictions of a landslide victory for the BJP-led NDA, urging the public to ignore "useless talks" and analysis by "fake journalists", "loudmouth politicians", and "self-proclaimed experts".
In a post on social media platform X on Saturday, Kishor said: "Next time when there is talk of elections and politics, do not waste your valuable time on useless talks and analysis of idle fake journalists, loudmouth politicians and self-proclaimed experts of social media."
Kishor, the chief of the Jan Suraaj Party, has consistently predicted that the BJP will win around 303 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, similar to its performance in the 2019 polls. In an interview with The Print hours before the exit poll results were released, he reiterated his assessment, citing the party's strong support in western and northern India and gains in the east and south.
He said: "According to my assessment, the BJP is going to come back with the same or slightly better numbers. In western and northern India, I don't see a significant shift in the number of seats. The party has gained adequate support from regions in the east and south of India."
Exit polls on Saturday, June 1, predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retain power for a third straight term, with the Bharatiya Janata-led NDA expected to win a big majority in the general elections.
India Today-Axis My India predicted 361-401 seats for the BJP-led NDA and 131-166 seats for the opposition INDIA bloc in the 543-member Lok Sabha. ABP-C Voter predicted 353-383 seats for the ruling alliance and 152-182 seats for the INDIA bloc.
Many pollsters said the NDA may surpass its 2019 tally of 353. The results of the general elections will be announced on June 4 by the Election Commission Of India.