EC Banned AAP Poll Song 'Jail Ke Jawab Mein Hum Vote Denge': Delhi Minister Atishi

Delhi Minister Atishi on Sunday alleged that the Election Commission of India has imposed a ban on the Aam Aadmi Party's Lok Sabha poll campaign song 'Jail ke jawab mein hum vote denge'.
Atishi mentioned that the song according to EC showcases the ruling BJP and central investigation agencies in a bad light.
Reportedly there hasn't been an immediate response from the poll panel to the AAP's claim.
Addressing a press conference, senior AAP leader Atishi said, "It is probably the first time that the EC has imposed a ban on a party's campaign song."
"The song does not mention the BJP and does not violate the Model Code of Conduct. It includes factual videos and incidents," she added as she mentioned that the EC thinks the song portrayed ruling BJP and central investigation agencies in a 'bad light'.
Atishi, who is also a Delhi government minister, accused the EC of not acting on poll code violations committed by the BJP.
"If the BJP does dictatorship, it is right. But if someone talks about it, that is wrong. This shows that democracy is in danger. I want to urge the EC to act on the (poll code) violations committed by the BJP and not stop campaigns of opposition parties," she said.
AAP MLA Dilip Pandey has written and performed the AAP's campaign song, which lasts for over two minutes.
The song was unveiled at the party's headquarters in Delhi on Thursday.