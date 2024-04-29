Elections

Congress’ Indore Candidate Withdrew Nomination After 'Threats', 'Torture', Claims Patwari; Slams BJP

"Three days ago, IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) was added to an old case against Bam. He was threatened. He was tortured in different ways for the whole night. And today he has withdrawn his nomination," Patwari alleged at a rally here.

Advertisement

Kailash Vijayvargiya with Akshay Kanti Bam
info_icon

The BJP "threatened and tortured" Congress' Indore Lok Sabha candidate Akshay Bam to withdraw his nomination, claimed the opposition party's Madhya Pradesh unit chief Jitu Patwari on Monday.

Bam withdrew his nomination earlier in the day, which was the last day for the process.

"Three days ago, IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) was added to an old case against Bam. He was threatened. He was tortured in different ways for the whole night. And today he has withdrawn his nomination," Patwari alleged at a rally here.

Bam, his father Kantilal and others are accused in a case that was registered in October 2007. On April 5 this year, the victim filed an application in the court of the judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) seeking adding of section 307 after alleging that one of the accused had fired on him.

Advertisement

The plea was accepted on April 24 and Bam, his father have been asked to appear in a sessions court on May 10.

"What is the message in all this? Don't people from Indore have the right to use their vote? If you believe in democracy, please stand up against this dictatorship. This is not just about Congress and BJP. Anyone who wants to vote, and keep reservations and the Constitution strong must stand up," Patwari said.

Something similar happened in Surat in Gujarat (where BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal was declared elected unopposed after Congress nominee Nilesh Kumbhani's form was rejected over irregularities in signature of proposers), he added.

Advertisement

The BJP is praising itself but what was the mistake of the people of Surat who wanted to elect an MP with the power of their vote, the Congress leader questioned.

Referring to leaders of various parties, including the Congress, joining the BJP, he alleged the ruling dispensation was misusing official machinery.

"Democracy and the Constitution are under threat," he asserted.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. CSK Vs SRH, GT Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Sunday's IPL Matches? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Columbia University Student Speaks on Pro Palestine Protests
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Pedro Cachin, Madrid Open Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Taylor Swift 9-Year Old Fan Scarlett Oliver, Whose Viral Hug Touched Millions, Dies After Cancer Battle
  5. Sports LIVE Updates: Nadal Advances To Madrid Open QFs; Mumbai City FC Book Date With Mohun Bagan In ISL Final
  6. KKR Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
  7. KKR Vs DC, IPL Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  8. Lok Sabha Elections: 'Congress Will Take Half Of Your Wealth', Alleges PM Modi; Kharge Assures, 'Congress Won't Take Anybody's Mangalsutra'