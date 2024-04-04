Congress Faces Flak For Absence Of IUML Flags During Rahul Gandhi’s Wayanad Roadshow

The Congress is facing flak from both the left and the right wing political parties for the absence of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) flags at Rahul Gandhi's rally in Wayanad. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held roadshow in Kerala’s Wayanad after filing his nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the seat on Wednesday.
The IUML is one of the major partners in the Congress led United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance in Kerala.
During Rahul Gandhi's road show in Wayanad, the flags of Congress as well as IUML were missing. Reportedly, based on the 2019 experience, the Congress was left with a situation where it could not display the IUML flag. The party also refrained from displaying its own flag as the absence would be noticeable. Only Tricolours and balloons of the same colours were reportedly seen during the rally.
Advertisement
What had happened in 2019 in Wayanad?
In 2019, a major row erupted after flags of the IUML were presented as Pakistani flags. Some social media users at that time had alleged that there were Pakistani flags in the rally. The BJP had also used the opportunity to score a political point over Congress, saying it was tough to distinguish if it was India or Pakistan.
Later, it was found out that the flags with a star and a crescent was that of the IUML.
Advertisement
The IUML flag was also mistaken as a Pakistan flag in a Congress rally during the 2019 Karnataka Assembly polls.
Meanwhile, Congress’ opponents are attacking the party again. This time for not displaying IUML flags during the rally.
Left says Congress lacks ‘courage’:
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said Congress "lacked the courage" to publicly display the IUML’s flag.
"The Congress has fallen to a level where it is afraid of communal forces," Vijayan was reportedly quoted as saying.
Union Minister Smriti Irani says Congress is ‘ashamed’:
BJP leader Smriti Irani has said absence of IUML flags from Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Wayanad “indicates that either Rahul Gandhi is ashamed of getting support from the Muslim League or when he visits North India and visits temples, he will not be able to hide his association with the party”.