Human-Animal Conflict In Kerala: Wayanad Needs Long- Term Plans, Not Quick Fixes

Soon after this incident, another tiger attacked and killed a cow that was tied in the cowshed in the neighboring village of the same Panchayat. It was an irreparable loss for Santhosh and Sunitha, who supported their family by raising cattle and farming. Talking about that day, Santhosh said: “On the night of December 17, Sunday, I stepped out after hearing a strange noise. I noticed that one of the cows in the cowshed was missing. The second cow was screaming in fear. When I looked near the cowshed, I saw a tiger holding our cow and it seemed dead already. I ran into the home and shut the door. However, the tiger became frightened after hearing our screaming and it left the place. We immediately contacted the forest officers. They came; even then, there was no attempt to capture the tiger immediately on that day. But on the next day, the tiger returned to the same location, and we became extremely frightened”.