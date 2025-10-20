Congress Announces Six More Candidates For Bihar Assembly Election 2025, Total Reaches 60

Congress releases six new candidates for Bihar Assembly elections, taking total to 60.
Seat-sharing talks with RJD remain unresolved ahead of final nomination day.
Disgruntled aspirants from both parties accuse leadership of ticket mismanagement.
The Congress on Monday announced six more candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections, taking the total number of candidates declared by the party to 60, PTI reported.
The six candidates named by the Congress include Surendra Prasad Kushwaha from Valmiki Nagar, Abidur Rehman from Araria, Jalil Mastan from Amour, Tauquir Alam from Barari, Praveen Singh Kushwaha from Kahalgaon, and Vinod Chaudhary from Sikandra (SC), PTI reported.
Discontent within the INDIA bloc became evident on Sunday, with disgruntled aspirants from both the RJD and the Congress accusing party leadership of putting tickets up for sale.
The last day for filing nomination papers for the second and final phase of the elections is Monday. Both the Congress and the RJD have continued distributing party symbols.
Earlier, the Congress had released a first list of 48 candidates on Thursday, including state unit chief Rajesh Ram from Kutumba and CLP leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan from Kadwa. On Friday, the party fielded Rishi Mishra from Jale in a one-off announcement, followed by a list of five candidates on Saturday, PTI reported.