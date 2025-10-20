Congress Announces Six More Candidates For Bihar Assembly Election 2025, Total Reaches 60

Party releases fresh list amid unresolved seat-sharing talks with RJD ahead of final nomination deadline.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bihar Assembly elections 2025, Congress candidates Bihar, Mahagathbandhan seat sharing
The last day for filing nomination papers for the second and final phase of the elections is Monday. Photo: | PTI; Representational image
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Congress releases six new candidates for Bihar Assembly elections, taking total to 60.

  • Seat-sharing talks with RJD remain unresolved ahead of final nomination day.

  • Disgruntled aspirants from both parties accuse leadership of ticket mismanagement.

The Congress on Monday announced six more candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections, taking the total number of candidates declared by the party to 60, PTI reported.

The list was released post-midnight, even as a formal seat-sharing arrangement within the Mahagathbandhan remains unsettled. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress, the main constituents of the alliance, have yet to reach an understanding on division of seats.

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi - PTI
Congress Releases First List Of 48 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Polls, Rajesh Ram To Contest From Kutumba

BY Outlook News Desk

The six candidates named by the Congress include Surendra Prasad Kushwaha from Valmiki Nagar, Abidur Rehman from Araria, Jalil Mastan from Amour, Tauquir Alam from Barari, Praveen Singh Kushwaha from Kahalgaon, and Vinod Chaudhary from Sikandra (SC), PTI reported.

Discontent within the INDIA bloc became evident on Sunday, with disgruntled aspirants from both the RJD and the Congress accusing party leadership of putting tickets up for sale.

The last day for filing nomination papers for the second and final phase of the elections is Monday. Both the Congress and the RJD have continued distributing party symbols.

Earlier, the Congress had released a first list of 48 candidates on Thursday, including state unit chief Rajesh Ram from Kutumba and CLP leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan from Kadwa. On Friday, the party fielded Rishi Mishra from Jale in a one-off announcement, followed by a list of five candidates on Saturday, PTI reported.

Published At:
