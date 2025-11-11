Clash Between Rival Party Supporters Near Booth in Bihar’s Nawada During Voting

A minor clash occurred between supporters of two political parties near a booth in Warisaliganj, Nawada.
The second phase of Bihar Assembly elections saw over 14.5% turnout by 9 a.m., higher than the first phase.
A minor clash broke out between supporters of two political parties near a polling booth in the Warisaliganj area of Bihar’s Nawada district on Tuesday morning, as the state voted in the second and final phase of the Assembly elections.
Police said the altercation occurred around 1.5 km from the polling station. Security forces reached the spot promptly and restored order, ensuring that voting continued without disruption. Officials confirmed that the situation was under control and polling remained peaceful thereafter.
Voting began at 7 a.m. across 122 constituencies in this phase, with around 14.55% voter turnout recorded by 9 a.m.—a slightly higher figure compared to the first phase.
The 2020 Bihar Assembly election saw the BJP take 42 of the 122 constituencies now voting in the second phase. The RJD secured 33, the JD(U) 20, Congress 11, and Left parties five. In the 2015 poll, when the JD(U) and RJD were partners, the BJP tally fell to 36, while the JD(U)–RJD–Congress combine swept 80 of these seats.
This year, 1,302 candidates are contesting, including 136 women. More than 45,000 polling stations have been set up, and around 3.7 crore citizens are eligible to vote.
The seats in this phase stretch across northern, southern and western Bihar. The BJP has long enjoyed an advantage in Tirhut, Saran and the northern Mithilanchal belt. Thirty-one constituencies in Champaran and Madhubani are seen as pivotal. In 2020, these seats recorded the highest turnout at nearly 60 per cent. The NDA won 25, while the Mahagathbandhan managed six, weakening the Opposition’s bid for power.