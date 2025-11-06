Bihar Elections 2025: First Phase Voting Underway

Bihar Elections: Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi cast vote in Patna

RJD leaders and former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting votes at a polling station during the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna.

Bihar Elections: Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, others cast vote in Patna | Photo: PTI

Bihar Elections: Nitish Kumar casts vote

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shows his ink marked finger after casting vote during the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections, at Bakhtiyarpur, in Patna district.

Bihar Elections: Nitish Kumar casts vote | Photo: @NitishKumar/X via PTI

Bihar Elections: Ram Kripal Yadav casts vote in Patna

BJP leader and candidate from Danapur constituency Ram Kripal Yadav shows his ink marked finger after casting vote at a polling station during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna.

Bihar Elections: Ram Kripal Yadav casts vote in Patna | Photo: PTI

Bihar Elections: Tej Pratap Yadav casts vote

Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) chief Tej Pratap Yadav shows his ink-marked finger after casting vote during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna.

Bihar Elections: Tej Pratap Yadav casts vote | Photo: PTI

Bihar Elections: Neetu Chandra casts vote

Actor Neetu Chandra shows her ink-marked finger after casting vote during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna.

Bihar Elections: Neetu Chandra casts vote | Photo: PTI

Bihar Elections: Tejashwi Yadav casts vote in Patna

RJD leader and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav shows his finger marked with indelible ink as he addresses the media after casting vote at a polling station during the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna.

Bihar Elections: Tejashwi Yadav casts vote in Patna | Photo: PTI

Bihar Elections: Samrat Choudhary casts vote

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary shows his ink marked finger after casting vote during the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections, in Munger district.

Bihar Elections: Samrat Choudhary casts vote | Photo: @samrat4bjp/X via PTI

Bihar Elections: Ravi Shankar Prasad casts vote in Patna

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad and his wife show their ink marked finger after casting votes at a polling station during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna.

Bihar Elections: Ravi Shankar Prasad casts vote in Patna | Photo: PTI

Bihar Elections: BJP candidate Sanjiv Chaurasia casts vote

BJP Digha constituency candidate Sanjiv Chaurasia, center, shows his ink-marked finger after his casting his vote during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna.

Bihar Elections: BJP candidate Sanjiv Chaurasia casts vote | Photo: PTI

First Phase Of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Underway In Patna

