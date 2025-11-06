Bihar Elections 2025: First Phase Voting Underway

Photo Webdesk
RJD leaders and former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting votes at a polling station during the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shows his ink marked finger after casting vote during the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections, at Bakhtiyarpur, in Patna district.
BJP leader and candidate from Danapur constituency Ram Kripal Yadav shows his ink marked finger after casting vote at a polling station during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna.
Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) chief Tej Pratap Yadav shows his ink-marked finger after casting vote during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna.
Actor Neetu Chandra shows her ink-marked finger after casting vote during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna.
RJD leader and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav shows his finger marked with indelible ink as he addresses the media after casting vote at a polling station during the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary shows his ink marked finger after casting vote during the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections, in Munger district.
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad and his wife show their ink marked finger after casting votes at a polling station during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna.
BJP Digha constituency candidate Sanjiv Chaurasia, center, shows his ink-marked finger after his casting his vote during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna.