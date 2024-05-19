Elections

BJP Started 'Operation Jhaadu' To Crush AAP: Arvind Kejriwal Addresses Party Member In Delhi | Top Quotes

He told party members to get ready for tough times ahead during their protest march to the BJP headquarters.

PTI
Arvind Kejriwal addressed party in Delhi. Photo: PTI
info_icon

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that the BJP is running a plan called "Operation Jhaadu" to defeat the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) because they see AAP as a challenge.

Kejriwal stated, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is worried about the rise of the AAP. The party has risen too fast. They have started 'Operation Jhaadu' to crush the party. In the coming time, our bank accounts will be frozen and we will be brought on the road since our office will also be taken away."

"There will be bigger challenges ahead. Please be ready to face them. Remember one thing we faced many challenges in the past. We have the blessings of Lord Hanuman and God. We would have not survived these. Walk on the path of truth. We want to work for the society," he added.

Delhi HC lists Kejriwal's petition challenging the ED summons on July 11 - PTI
Excise Scam: HC Lists For July 11 Kejriwal's Plea Against ED Summons

BY PTI

Kejriwal, who is out on interim bail in the excise policy case, had said on Saturday that he and other AAP leaders would go to the BJP headquarters on May 19 "so that the prime minister can send anyone he wishes to jail".

"We will peacefully march to the BJP headquarters and if the police stop us, we will sit at that spot. We will wait for half an hour and see if they arrest us. If they do not arrest us, it will be their defeat. You can send us all in jail and see for yourself if the party ends or it rises more," he said.

Further Kejriwal stated, "Nobody would have seen the kind of work we have done in Delhi and Punjab. We developed government schools, provided good education to children, and started providing free electricity."

He added, "Modi couldn’t do all this, therefore, he wants to arrest us all. AAP is now an idea. You can arrest its leaders but how will they arrest our ideas?"

Recalling the period he was lodged in the Tihar Jail, Kejriwal said he read the Bhagavad Gita twice and the Ramayan once.

(With PTI inputs)

