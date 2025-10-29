Bihar Polls: Amit Shah And Rahul Gandhi Set To Hold Rallies Today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address multiple rallies on Wednesday across Bihar in support of their respective NDA and INDIA bloc candidates.
The campaign surge comes ahead of Bihar’s two-phase Assembly polls on November 6 and 11, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to address rallies in the state the following day.
As campaigning for Bihar polls intensifies, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, prepare to address multiple rallies on Wednesday in support of their respective alliances — the NDA and the INDIA bloc.
Several other senior leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and chief ministers from BJP-ruled states, are also set to campaign for NDA candidates across the state.
Shah is scheduled to hold public meetings in Darbhanga, Samastipur, and Begusarai, while Gandhi will be accompanied by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav at two events in Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga.
The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with results to be declared on November 14.
Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also address several rallies in support of NDA nominees across districts including Darbhanga, Begusarai, Samastipur, Saran, Siwan, Patna, Bhojpur, and Buxar.
Their campaign events will be complemented by election meetings led by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Babulal Marandi.
The BJP-led coalition’s aggressive campaign push is expected to build momentum ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s return to Bihar on Thursday, when he will address back-to-back rallies in Muzaffarpur and Saran.