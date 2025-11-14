Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: NOTA Share Rises Slightly from 2020 but Stays Below 2015 Levels

1.81% (665,870 votes) in 2025, up from 1.68% in 2020 but down from 2.48% in 2015; reflects modest increase amid 67.13% overall turnout.
Two-phase election on November 6-11 from 7 crore electors. Jan Suraaj Party's votes below NOTA, women's turnout at 71.78% drove NDA's gains.
NDA leads in 185/243 seats, counting at 46 centers with 4,372 tables, NOTA's trend highlights voter engagement despite new entrants.
The share of None of the Above (NOTA) votes in the Bihar assembly elections increased marginally to 1.81%, totaling 665,870 ballots, compared to 1.68% in 2020, but remains significantly lower than the 2.48% recorded in 2015, according to Election Commission of India data. This trend emerges from the counting of votes cast during the two-phase polling on November 6 and 11 across the 243 constituencies, where a record voter turnout of 67.13% was observed, the highest since 1951.
The NOTA option, introduced in 2013 to allow voters to reject all candidates, saw its highest usage in Bihar during the 2015 elections, reflecting widespread disillusionment amid a bipolar contest between the Mahagathbandhan and NDA. In 2020, the share dipped as voter polarization intensified, with the NDA securing a narrow victory. The 2025 uptick, though modest, coincides with the entry of new players like Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party, which polled fewer votes than NOTA overall, and a crowded field of over 3,700 candidates, including independents and smaller parties.
Acccording to PTI, Counting at 46 centers across 38 districts, involving over 4,372 tables, confirmed the NDA's sweep with leads in 185 seats (BJP: 83, JD(U): 76, LJP(RV): 22, others: 4), while the Mahagathbandhan trailed at 51 (RJD: 35, Congress: 7, others: 9). The slight NOTA rise is attributed to factors like youth dissatisfaction in urban pockets and women's high turnout (71.78% vs. men's 62.98%), potentially signaling pockets of voter apathy despite welfare-focused campaigns. Analysts note that NOTA's limited impact underscores stronger candidate preference in Bihar's caste-driven politics.
Final tallies, including postal ballots and EVM rounds, were completed by evening, with no major disputes reported under multi-layered security.