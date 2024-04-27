Elections

Arunachal Pradesh: 'I Bow To The Citizens...', CM Pema Khandu Lauds 77.70 Percent Voter Turnout In Lok Sabha And Assembly Polls

Appreciating the voters' enthusiasm, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu tweeted, 'I bow to citizens of Arunachal Pradesh for having displayed exemplary commitment to democratic ethos of the country by their spirited participation in the recently concluded Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.'

PTI
Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu | Photo: PTI
Praising the citizens over the high voter turnout in the Lok Sabha elections and Assembly polls, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu praised citizens while hailing the polling personnel and security forces for their resilience.

Arunachal Pradesh this time recorded an impressive voting percentage of 77.70 percent in the Lok Sabha general elections and 82.95 percent in the Assembly polls. Re-polling were held at eight polling stations across four assembly segments in four districts of Arunachal Pradesh on April 24. 

What did the CM say?

Appreciating the enthusiasm of the voters, CM Khandu tweeted, “I bow to citizens of Arunachal Pradesh for having displayed exemplary commitment to democratic ethos of the country by their spirited participation in the recently concluded Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.”

The chief minister also recognized the indomitable spirit of polling personnel and the security forces who, despite all the adversities, had reached their respective polling booths to successfully conduct the polls.

“The task was enormous and it involved about 50,000 officials, who managed 2,226 polling stations. They ensured that booths with even one voter and 1000 electorates exercised their franchise,” he added. 

