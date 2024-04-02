Elections

Amit Shah To Start UP Campaign From Muzaffarnagar

Eight parliamentary constituencies in western Uttar Pradesh -- Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Kairana, Bijnor, Nagina (SC), Moradabad, Rampur and Pilibhit -- will go to the polls in the first phase of the elections on April 19.

Advertisement

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Union Home Minister Amit Shah
info_icon

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will launch his Lok Sabha elections campaign in Uttar Pradesh with a rally in Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday, sources said.

Eight parliamentary constituencies in western Uttar Pradesh -- Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Kairana, Bijnor, Nagina (SC), Moradabad, Rampur and Pilibhit -- will go to the polls in the first phase of the elections on April 19.

The home minister will address a public rally at National Inter College Ground in Muzaffarnagar's Shahpur on Wednesday, sources said.

After the rally, Shah will attend a meeting of the BJP's Lok Sabha core group of Uttar Pradesh in the town, they said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The BJP has renominated MP and Union Minister Sanjeev Kumar Balyan from Muzaffarnagar.

The party's candidates from the eight constituencies where polling will be held on April 19 are expected take part in Shah's rally.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Delhi Capitals Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2024: Match 16 Preview
  2. Delhi Excise Policy Case: AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Gets Bail After ED Doesn't Oppose It
  3. Google To Delete Billions Of Browser Records In Settlement Over Incognito Mode Tracking Lawsuit
  4. Timeline: The Rise Of Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP In Andhra Pradesh
  5. ‘Shaitaan’ Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan’s Film Crosses Rs 150 Crore Mark Domestically
  6. IPL 2024: KKR-RR's Kolkata Clash, GT-DC's Ahmedabad Game Rescheduled; Check New Dates
  7. Loved Watching Kareena Kapoor Khan In ‘Crew’? Check Out Top 5 Characters From Her Filmography
  8. DC Vs KKR, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, And Bangladesh